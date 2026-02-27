Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: gambit, jim lee, lois lane, mary jane, Superman/Spider-Man, Tom King

Jim Lee Draws Gambit, Lois Lane And Mary Jane In Superman/Spider-Man

SCOOP: Watch Jim Lee draw Gambit again, with Lois Lane and Mary Jane for a Tom King story in Superman/Spider-Man, out next month

Article Summary Jim Lee returns to draw Gambit with Lois Lane and Mary Jane in Superman/Spider-Man's Tom King story

Superman/Spider-Man #1 features top creators from both DC and Marvel in a major crossover one-shot

Stories include team-ups like Power Girl with Punisher, and Superboy with Spider-Man 2099

Release includes eight original tales celebrating 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers, on sale March 2026

Jim Lee is drawing the Tom King story featuring Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover from Marvel and DC Comics, out next month. But what we didn't know, until Bleeding Cool just ran the news, is that Gambit will be in it. Gambit, co-created by Jim Lee, first appeared in his Uncanny X-Men run with Chris Claremont, and became even more famous in the X-Men Animated series. Jim Lee hasn't drawn Gambit for quite some time. I wonder who else will turn up?

And while we are at it, here's a splash of Superman and Spider-Man together from Jorge Jimenez… haven't seen that one anywhere else either…

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

