Coverwatch: All 33 Superman/Spider-Man #1 Variants Revealed So Far…

Bleeding Cool scooped the news about retailer variant covers to the new Superman/Spider-Man #1 yesterday, but DC also released new variant cover artwork featuring Jorge Jiménez, J. Scott Campbell, Adam Hughes, and more. So what I have done is collated them all together, as well as the original covers, into one big post… you won't find all 33 of these anywhere else, let alone the artists whose covers have not been revealed, there are eight of those as well.

"DC's one-shot is headlined by the lead story "Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility" from Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Jiménez has also created a new pin-up paying homage to Ross Andru's iconic back-cover illustration from Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, which will appear as an interior page. Alongside the main story, Superman/Spider-Man #1 features an all-star lineup of bonus tales by Tom King and Jim Lee; Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber; Sean Murphy; Gail Simone and Belén Ortega; Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere; Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott; Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval; and more, making DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 one of the most creator-packed releases of the year."

Other Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant covers yet to be revealed include those by Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel, Joshua Middleton as well as retailer variants by Philip Tan – Supergirl/Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter), Kyuyong Eom – Superwoman (Lois Lane)/Jackpot (Mary Jane) and Jeehyung Lee – Superman/Venom (Mary Jane), an Insignia mash up cover and a Jimenez foil variant.

