Coverwatch: All 33 Superman/Spider-Man #1 Variants Revealed So Far…

All 33 Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant covers revealed and organized in one exclusive roundup.
Features stunning art from Jorge Jiménez, J. Scott Campbell, Adam Hughes, and other superstar creators.
The one-shot brings Superman and Spider-Man together against Brainiac and Doctor Octopus in a major story.
Bonus stories by Tom King, Jim Lee, Gail Simone, Sean Murphy, Greg Rucka, and more round out the issue.
Bleeding Cool scooped the news about retailer variant covers to the new Superman/Spider-Man #1 yesterday, but DC also released new variant cover artwork featuring Jorge Jiménez, J. Scott Campbell, Adam Hughes, and more. So what I have done is collated them all together, as well as the original covers, into one big post… you won't find all 33 of these anywhere else, let alone the artists whose covers have not been revealed, there are eight of those as well.
"DC's one-shot is headlined by the lead story "Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility" from Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Jiménez has also created a new pin-up paying homage to Ross Andru's iconic back-cover illustration from Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, which will appear as an interior page. Alongside the main story, Superman/Spider-Man #1 features an all-star lineup of bonus tales by Tom King and Jim Lee; Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber; Sean Murphy; Gail Simone and Belén Ortega; Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere; Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott; Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval; and more, making DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 one of the most creator-packed releases of the year."
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Steve Lieber and Nathan Fairbairn, featuring Jimmy Olsen and Carnage
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner, featuring the Supermobile and the Spider-Mobile
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Mitch Gerads, featuring Superman and Spider-Man
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Jeff Spokes, featuring '90s Superboy and Spider-Punk
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Chrissie Zullo-Uminga, featuring Krypto and Spider-Ham
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Rafael Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, featuring Superman and Spider-Man
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by J. Scott Campbell and Nei Ruffino, featuring Supergirl and Spider-Gwen
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Adam Hughes, featuring '70s Supergirl and '70s Jessica Drew as Spider-Woman
Superman/Spider-Man #1 main cover by Jorge Jiménez
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Rafael Albuquerque
Silk and Supergirl in Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Clayton Crain
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Gabriel Dell'Otto with Black Spider-Man/Superman costumes
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Mikel Janín
Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Dave Johnson with Spider-Hulk and Red Son
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by David Nakayama
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey with Superboy Prime and Black costume Spider-Man
Superman/Spider-Man #1 by David Talaski Power Girl and Black Cat
Superman/Spider-Man #1 wraparound variant by Jorge Jiménez and Tomeu Morey, featuring Superman and Spider-Man
Superman/Spider-Man #1 wraparound variant by Scott Koblish and Hi-Fi, featuring Superman and Spider-Man, and more
Superman/Spider-Man #1 blank sketch variant
Other Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant covers yet to be revealed include those by Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel, Joshua Middleton as well as retailer variants by Philip Tan – Supergirl/Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter), Kyuyong Eom – Superwoman (Lois Lane)/Jackpot (Mary Jane) and Jeehyung Lee – Superman/Venom (Mary Jane), an Insignia mash up cover and a Jimenez foil variant.
