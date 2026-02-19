Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jorge jimenez, mark waid, Superman/Spider-Man

Peter Parker And Clark Kent, Together Again For Superman/Spider-Man

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man reunites Clark Kent and Peter Parker as reporters pursuing the same explosive story.

Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez headline the crossover, exploring truth, journalism, and superheroics.

Villains Brainiac and Doctor Octopus launch a universe-spanning threat in this landmark DC/Marvel collaboration.

Bonus stories feature top creators with Lois Lane, Mary Jane Watson, Power Girl, Punisher, and more in unique team-ups.

Artist of Superman/Spider-Man, Jorge Jiménez posts to social media on X, "My first Peter Parker drawn in a comic ever, and to have it alongside my great friend Clark Kent… well, you can imagine how much I'm enjoying all this! :) 🔥🙌❤️ Are you going to miss it? Pre-order before March 2nd. SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN !!"

Jorge Jiménez follows up the last couple of days worth of posts with Superman and Spider-Man in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover in March 2026, with a new look at Clark Kent and Peter Parker on the job, travelling to their journalistic joint destination. Of which Jimenez had previopusly told us "So.. Clark Kent and Peter Parker, right?"

Of the story, Mark Waid says, "Peter and Clark are working as reporters on something, and that's how they are introduced in the story. It becomes a story not just about superheroics but about truth and about journalism and about, you know, facts and what is the difference between facts and truth? What are the responsibilities of a journalist? How do you punch Brainiac out of the sky if you're Spider-Man? all that kind of stuff."

Mark Waid & Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-ManSuperman/Spider-Man from DC out in March is headlined by the lead story Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility from Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. And Jorge has just teased the opening ahead of its publication on the 25th of March, 2026.

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

