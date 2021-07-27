Swamp Dogs and Fantastical Crime Unit in Scout October 2021 Solicits

Scout Comics has two big launches for October, Swamp Dogs and Tales From The Fantastical Crime Unit, as well as the return of Headless and North Bend for new series and Dark Caravan jumping in the Electric Black gap in their October 2021 solicits and solicitations.

SWAMP DOGS #1 CVR A SAMMELIN

(W) J M Brandt, Theo Prasidis (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Robert Sammelin

Black Caravan Imprint. They came from the swamp… the scummiest squad of Confederate soldiers, brought back to life by powerful Voodoo magic. They crave power, carnage, and female flesh! They are the Swamp Dogs! Now, young lovers Ayana and Violet, and their friends from the goofy stoner metal band The Grunch, will unknowingly fall into their ghoulish nest. Bear witness to a rollicking gorefest straight out of the shocking grindhouse and revengeful blaxploitation of the 1970s, and the cult horror classics of the 1980s… with a modern twist.

ELECTRIC BLACK DARK CARAVAN #1

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall (A) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint. Halloween is upon us and it's the perfect time of year to revisit the employees at our eerie emporium. The Yellow Stranger guides June and Jack through the origin tale of The Electric Black itself. Questions will be answered, Mysteries will be uncovered, and grizzly murders will occur in this very special issue that bridges the events of The Electric Black and The Electric Black Presents.

EPIC TAVERN TALES FROM FANTASTICAL CRIMES UNIT #1

(W) Shawn French (A / CA) Steve Mardo

Black Caravan Imprint. Episode 1: "Angel is a Centaur Foal." Hard-boiled detective Victor Marshall finds himself partnered with idealistic young necromancer Emilia Mortalis and her crew of undead animal pals to investigate the disappearance of a young centaur in this official adaptation of the video game Epic Tavern. The series follows the adventures of an overworked agency in the fantasy realm of Beor tasked with investigating crimes committed by supernatural and mythological creatures. Hidden within are clues for unlocking bonus content in Epic Tavern, including a new Final Boss battle and the most powerful artifact in the game.

HEADLESS SEASON 2 #1 (OF 3) CVR A AHMAD

(W) Alexander Banchita (A) Robert Ahmad

Headless is back! Cursed to live forever as the Headless Horseman, a suicidal young man named Chris, must join up with dark forces to rescue his brother Rick from the pits of Hell.

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #4

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Black Caravan Imprint: The threads of fate, slowly and surely begin to cross the paths of all blood brothers. Their own absurd and terrifying powers, trying to bring them closer and together. Even those who most of all suffer imprisonment and pain. Soon the children of the same mother will all be together to escape their brutal fate of exploitation.

BY THE HORNS #7 (MR)

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Now an ongoing series! Stranded in the northern tundra of Ataraxy after narrowly escaping death, a weary Elodie and her team travel toward the Arctic Sleep to face the sorceress, Feng Po. But are they already too late to stop her from stealing all the magic on the continent?

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: After the events of last issue, rockstar Cherry Blackbird comes face to face with the deadly Mr. October and he's about to learn he just messed with the wrong woman. Cherry is out to save her soul from eternal damnation, and heaven help anyone who gets in her way! The blood-soaked cross-country trip continues. Mature readers only. Each issue comes polybagged.

GODS OF BRUTALITY #2 (OF 4) CVR A WELSER

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Mark Welser

Black Caravan Imprint. Nick, Thor, and Hercules have escaped the depths of Hell's Cafeteria! Their journey has just begun as they start to explore the vast landscape that makes up Hell. The first thing standing in their way is a gang of deadly Russian Wereants!

LUNAR LADIES #2 (OF 3)

(W) Omar Morales (A) Joel Cotejar (CA) Molly Satterwaite

The young princess of the moon, Clare, pushes her boundaries in every way imaginable, buoyed by the power of the magical moonstone necklace. Meanwhile, the evil geneticist Venus Verga hunts down the heiress and the powerful talisman on pre-historic Earth. Queen Velouria and her head of security, Agent Carter, make a daring escape from Venus's prison on the moon with the aid of an unexpected ally.

NO GHOSTS IN HIROSHIMA GN

(W) Luigi Borrillo, Jim Krueger (A) Alberto Rios (CA) Zach Brunner

Hell doesn't always come in a hand basket; sometimes it comes in a briefcase. Guilt is the greatest ghost of them all. For James Heinricherson, the guilt of a mistake made years ago continues to haunt him. He believes he has condemned an innocent soul to eternal suffering. And he has worked for years to invent a way to free this soul from Hell itself. His medical student, Gabriel, helps him on this journey through darkness while pursued by demons who are determined to stop them and ascend the hierarchy of Hell.

NORTH BEND SEASON 2 #1 CVR A DEBONIS

(W) Ryan Ellsworth (A / CA) Pablo De Bonis

North Bend returns for the second and final arc! Brendan takes an unplanned journey back to his life as a soldier in the war in Russia. After visiting the ghosts of his past, paranoia takes hold as he gets firsthand experience of the crippling mind control drug DV. Jamie receives a stunning revelation about Brendan. And a greater, more sinister enemy is revealed in the trippiest issue yet.

PROVENANCE OF SECRETS #1 CVR A DIBARI

(W) Kiyarn Taghan (A) Christian Dibari (CA) Christian DiBari

Black Caravan Imprint. Provenance of Secrets brings early 50's crime noir into the realms of cosmic horror. Set in LA, a brutal murder throws up some increasingly strange leads, and pushes a detective down a path to something that is far from his usual work. Taking the world that Robert Chambers' "The King In Yellow" existed within, will only make this noir even darker and haunting. Provenance of Secrets is a recipe for a horror noir, one that you'll keep reading knowing it will only get more terrifying.

REDSHIFT #4 (OF 6)

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

The Ministry of Mars requests every citizen to stay vigilant during these times of heightened terrorist threats. Every citizen has a decision to make, either you are with the Ministry of Mars, who wholly represent the People, or you are with the uprising, who seek to tear apart the delicate fabric of our faithful society.

PERHAPANAUTS SECOND CHANCES GN

(W) Todd DeZago (A) Craig Rousseau

Things could not be more Insane! With one of their number critically injured and fighting for her life, the rest of the team returns to Bedlam to find their headquarters under siege by a swarm of alien creatures bent on consuming everybody in sight! Help arrives with the sudden appearance of some strange allies… but is it enough?!? Also, the team meets the inexplicable Dover Demon! Collecting The Perhapanauts: Second Chances #1-4, The Perhapaanauts Annual #1, as well as extras and 10 pages of all-new material, exclusive to this new collection!

SNATCHED #3

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella

Just as Andre was putting his plan to purchase a ton of human hair into action, a robbery gone awry at the strip club threatens to derail everything. Mo has another vicious blow up with his wife to be, and Mr. Lee gets another threatening message from his mysterious tormentors. The crazy doesn't stop!

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS #2 (OF 3)

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint. In the early Viking age, a witch and a Viking detective must work together to solve a serial murder. While investigating a crime scene, Revna the witch has mistakenly summoned a demon named Moccus and awoken something deadly under the village. Bjorn, the Norseman detective, learns the truth about the village's curse. Surrounded by death, they are in for the fight of their lives.

WHITE ASH LEGENDARY EDITION

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. As Aleck Zwerg tries to escape that legacy and head off to college, he will uncover a secret about his family that changes everything he knows about himself and White Ash. This Legendary Edition measures 11" x 17" and features raw art pages and dialogue.

ELECTRIC BLACK TP VOL 01 NEW PTG

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Rich Woodall

The Electric Black is a cursed antique shop, appearing in any time or space, soliciting customers it hungers to corrupt or devour. The mysterious Julius Black is the store's demonic proprietor and narrator. He, along with his psychopathic employees, regularly manipulates patrons for their own devious purposes. The poor souls that enter never leave without something. Dare you step within its sinister halls?

LONG LOST TP VOL 01 NEW ED

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Lisa Sterle

The first trade collection of the critically acclaimed debut from Matthew Erman and Lisa Sterle, Long Lost is the story of two estranged sisters who find themselves drawn back to their small southern hometown after an invitation from an otherworldly creature. The pair is compelled to unlock the disturbing mysteries that are hidden in Hazel Patch in the hopes of uncovering the bizarre circumstances surrounding their mother… but they must deal with each other first.

STABBITY BUNNY TP VOL 01 NEW ED

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

Grace Lee, an exceptional seven-year-old, is targeted by the ancient evil that has plagued her family for a century. While on a school field trip, plush rabbit in tow, she is kidnapped. The little girl is in deadly danger, but her plight awakens an unexpected protector, Stabbity Bunny, and the "bad man" is never seen again. Amanda Lee, a former mercenary turned children's book author, finds and brings her daughter home. Fearing this is just the beginning, Amanda calls Magdalena, Grace's grandmother and practitioner of gypsy magic, for help. The last stand against their supernatural foe and his minions has begun.

