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Dead by Daylight: The Board Game Announces Auris Box Expansion

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game has confirmed a new expansion is coming soon, as they'll seek crowdfunding for the Auris Box

Article Summary Dead by Daylight: The Board Game unveils the Auris Box expansion launching via Gamefound in June.

The Auris Box features a new campaign, dedicated storage, and expands component capacity.

Includes a new Killer (Houndmaster), new Survivor (Taurie Cain), miniatures, map, and variant rules.

Fresh solo, 2-player, and co-op modes offer new ways to experience Dead by Daylight gameplay.

Level 99 Games and Behaviour Interactive have confirmed that they have a new expansion in the works for Dead by Daylight: The Board Game, as they announced the new Auris Box. This item specifically comes with a new campaign inside of an all-new storage box for your figures, as it can hold the entire game's collection in one unit. You'll also be getting a new Survivor, a new Killer, several new miniatures and components, a new map board, and rules for variant play. The game will be seeking crowdfunding on Gamefound this June for a launch later this year. For now, we have more details from the developers below.

A New Expansion Will Arrive For Dead by Daylight: The Board Game Later This Year

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game captures the intensity of the smash-hit video game of eldritch horror, where four Survivors use their unique Perks to attempt to escape a nightmarish Trial, while another player as the Killer seeks to bring a swift end to their terrifying night. Dead by Daylight: The Board Game features multiple Survivors and Killers to play, each with their own strategies and methods of accomplishing their goals. Expansions such as Malicious and Lightbringer have added additional Survivors and Killers.

Death Will Not Save You With The New Auris Box

Death is not an escape. Delve into 1 vs Many Trials as a supernatural Killer or a scrappy Survivor. The Auris Box is a new storage solution that will hold your entire collection of Killers and Survivors. It also contains a new Killer with the Houndmaster, and a new Survivor with Taurie Cain. With new rules for solo, 2-player, and full co-op mode, you can now play in brand new ways. Whether you're a die-hard fan or ready to descend into The Entity's realm for the first time, now is the moment to get everything Dead by Daylight: The Board Game.

Survive Alone – A dedicated 2-player format

Survive Together – Survivor team play with an automated Killer

Kill Alone – Solo Play as the Killer against 4 automated Survivors

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