Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy Launches New Red Licorice Flavor

5-Hour Energy dropped a new flavor this past week, as they celebrated National Licorice Day with the new Red Licorice Flavor

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy releases new limited-edition Red Licorice flavor for National Licorice Day celebrations.

The Red Licorice shot features nostalgic strawberry candy flavor with a sweet, tangy twist and no aftertaste.

This exclusive energy shot combines B-vitamins, nutrients, and zero sugar for a licorice-inspired energy boost.

Red Licorice 5-Hour Energy is available for a short time and only through the official 5-Hour Energy website.

5-Hour Energy recently launched a new limited-edition flavor this past week, as you can get the new Red Licorice flavor for a short time. The flavor was launched as part of a promotion to celebrate National Licorice Day, as they have taken the flavor you have come to know and love from several different brands and transformed it into a strawberry shot that will give you the same kind of boost you get from their other flavors. Honestly, this is the kind of flavor we could see making a permanent addition to their lineup if they wanted to, as the samples we got have that flavor but without some of the aftertaste normal licorice has for some people. We have more details about it below, as it's being sold exclusively through their website.

Love the Taste of Red Licorice? The Latest 5-Hour Energy Will Give You That In a Shot

The unmistakable taste of red licorice reimagined as an energy shot. Red Licorice flavored 5-Hour Energy shots hit just as hard as those tasty candy memories. Enjoy a rush of sweet, juicy strawberries with a subtle tanginess that keeps every sip bright, smooth, and seriously craveable. Vibrant candy sweetness twisted with the 5-Hour Energy blend of B-Vitamins, nutrients, and caffeine for some zero-sugar, licorice lover-approved Tasty Caffeine. Sip the candy aisle favorite while you can. Red Licorice flavored 5-Hour Energy shots bring bold, nostalgic, strawberry candy vibes with a twist to every shot.

Regular Strength 5-Hour Energy shots contain caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. Extra Strength 5-Hour Energy shots and drinks contain caffeine comparable to 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee. Limit caffeine products to avoid nervousness, sleeplessness, and occasional rapid heartbeat. You may experience a Niacin Flush (hot feeling, skin redness) that lasts a few minutes. This is caused by increased blood flow near the skin. Individual results may vary.

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