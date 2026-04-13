Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Dark Knights of Steel, otto schmidt, Tom Taylor

Dark Knights Of Steel II, A Twelve-Issue Sequel Series For July 2026

Dark Knights Of Steel II, a Twelve-Issue Sequel Series for July 2026 from Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt

Article Summary Dark Knights of Steel II launches July 2026 as a 12-issue high fantasy sequel by Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt

War, magic, and a hidden traitor threaten the fragile peace between the Houses of El, Wayne, Storms, and Amazons

Heir to the Sea one-shot companion explores Aquaman’s origin and ties into the escalating oceanic conflict

New creative team and epic story arcs promise betrayal, alliances, and a deadly new era for DC's fantasy universe

We mentioned this was coming last month. And so it is. Dark Knights of Steel II, a twelve-issue Elseworlds sequel series by Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt, again plunging DC Comics characters into high fantasy that "ushers in a new age of war, magic, and destiny. As the great houses of El and Wayne, the Kingdom of Storms, and the Amazons brace for the return of an escalating conflict, the peace forged at the end of the first series stands on the brink of collapse."

But also "With a new war rising, a new king emerging, and a traitor hidden in the League's midst, Dark Knights of Steel II marks the next chapter in DC's most ambitious fantasy epic. The battle for this world is far from over—and the truth waiting beneath the waves will change everything." And the sequel series will have a companion. Arriving one week after the launch of the main series, Dark Knights of Steel II Special: Heir to the Sea #1 collects the Aquaman origin story first serialized in Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter.

THE STORY SO FAR The first Dark Knights of Steel saga reshaped a world built on prophecy, power, and fear. The House of El's arrival from the stars ignited alliances and rivalries across three great kingdoms, pulling monarchs, warriors, and legends into a war none of them truly understood. Only when the dust settled did the truth emerge: Shape-shifting invaders had engineered the conflict from the shadows. United by hard-won trust, the Els, the Amazons, and the Kingdom of Storms formed a league—unaware that a deeper betrayal still waited within their ranks.

The first Dark Knights of Steel saga reshaped a world built on prophecy, power, and fear. The House of El's arrival from the stars ignited alliances and rivalries across three great kingdoms, pulling monarchs, warriors, and legends into a war none of them truly understood. Only when the dust settled did the truth emerge: Shape-shifting invaders had engineered the conflict from the shadows. United by hard-won trust, the Els, the Amazons, and the Kingdom of Storms formed a league—unaware that a deeper betrayal still waited within their ranks. KEY FIGURES OF THE REALM The world of Dark Knights of Steel is shaped by four great powers: the House of El, led by Queen Lara and her children, Prince Kal−El and Princess Zala; the House of Wayne, with Bruce Wayne serving as sworn protector to the Els; the Kingdom of Storms, now ruled by Queen Anissa with counsel from John Constantine; and the warriors of Amazonia, led by Queen Hippolyta and Princess Diana. Across the first series, Zala and Diana forged a powerful bond that now stands as one of the realm's strongest alliances.

The world of Dark Knights of Steel is shaped by four great powers: the House of El, led by Queen Lara and her children, Prince Kal−El and Princess Zala; the House of Wayne, with Bruce Wayne serving as sworn protector to the Els; the Kingdom of Storms, now ruled by Queen Anissa with counsel from John Constantine; and the warriors of Amazonia, led by Queen Hippolyta and Princess Diana. Across the first series, Zala and Diana forged a powerful bond that now stands as one of the realm's strongest alliances. THE NEXT CHAPTER BEGINS This July, the world of Dark Knights of Steel enters a new era as an ancient war stirs beneath the waves. And when the conflict threatens to rise from the deep, it carries with it a force capable of shattering the peace the League fought so hard to build. But the greatest danger may not come from the ocean at all—a traitor moves among them, hidden in plain sight, and their first strike will test the League's unity like never before. The result is a 12-issue saga of war, magic, and destiny that pushes this universe into its most perilous age yet.

This July, the world of Dark Knights of Steel enters a new era as an ancient war stirs beneath the waves. And when the conflict threatens to rise from the deep, it carries with it a force capable of shattering the peace the League fought so hard to build. But the greatest danger may not come from the ocean at all—a traitor moves among them, hidden in plain sight, and their first strike will test the League's unity like never before. The result is a 12-issue saga of war, magic, and destiny that pushes this universe into its most perilous age yet. THE TEAM SHAPING THE NEXT ERA Led by worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor and brought to life by artist Otto Schmidt, with colors by Arif Prianto and letters by Wes Abbott, Dark Knights of Steel II expands the scope and scale of the original saga. Together, this creative team pushes the world of swords, storms, and superpowers into a new era of high-fantasy conflict, with bold visuals and sweeping storytelling that build on the foundations laid in the first series.

"I was raised on comic books and fantasy novels. From as early as I can remember, my mind has been filled with universes of great heroes standing against corrupting evil and injustice. From the Discworld to the DCU, I have been thrilled by the epics and heroism of J.R.R. Tolkien and Mark Waid, by the humor and heart of Gail Simone, Joe Kelly, and Terry Pratchett, by the jaw-dropping character arcs of Garth Ennis and Robin Hobb. So I am beyond excited to return to our fusion of fantasy and superheroes with Otto Schmidt, Arif Prianto, Wes Abbott, Matthew Levine, and Andrea Shea. Dark Knights of Steel II is a twisted tale of power and betrayal, of war and love, of heroes fighting would-be tyrants, and of good people coming together to stand against evil, expansionist empires. Forging two of my favorite things together with heat vision and an anvil is my absolute happy place," said Taylor. "I'm sorry in advance for all the terrible things that happen." – Tom Taylor

Dark Knights of Steel II #1 covers by Yasmine Putri , Travis Moore , Tamra Bonvillain , Davide Paratore , and Joshua Middleton , plus a foil variant cover by Middleton. 40 page #1 for $4.99, card-stock variants for $5.99. 15th of July 2026.

, , , , and , plus a foil variant cover by Middleton. 40 page #1 for $4.99, card-stock variants for $5.99. 15th of July 2026. Dark Knights of Steel II Special: Heir to the Sea #1, Written by Tom Taylor with art by Riccardo Federici and a cover by Reiko Murakami, this 48-page one-shot brings the complete tale together for the first time, following Jonathan and Martha Kent's discovery of a mysterious child cast from a kingdom at war beneath the waves. Serving as a companion tale to the unfolding events of Dark Knights of Steel II, the issue offers both new readers and longtime fans a clear, compelling bridge into the next era of the saga. Heir to the Sea #1 will be available on July 22, 2026, for $5.99.

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