Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Iban Coello, Queen In Black

First Look Inside Queen In Black #1 By Al Ewing And Iban Coello

A first look inside Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello from Marvel Comics

Hela, the Norse Goddess of Death, has taken Knull's throne and crowned herself the Queen in Black. But that's not enough for her, she wants to take Knull down forever, and the Marvel Universe has to pick sides. That's the Queen In Black event from Marvel Comics running this summer. Al Ewing talks about how the current canon has fed into all this. And we have Iban Coello's art for a first look inside.

"The ongoing Thor plot line, where Thor is dead and Midgard has forgotten that the Norse Gods ever walked the Earth outside of the myths, has given Hela, Norse Goddess of Death, a golden opportunity… she's starting her plan to take Midgard, as in, Earth, for herself, backed up by an army of Marvel's deadliest alien races all bonded to symbiotes, so we're getting right into the action. But if you want to see how this whole plot got started, the answers are in the Queen In Black: Hela special. Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it. Queen In Black: Thor, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson, how they react to Hela, and how Hela reacts to them. And finally, in Venom, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book, Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself."

"I'm always a big fan of writing Spider-Man, but so far, there are also some really fun beats for Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wolverine, and various other on-and-off Avengers. Also, if you're a Cloak and Dagger fan, you're likely going to want to check out Defenders Of Light And Dark, which has some big beats for them."

It begins on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, the 2nd of May with the Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black CGD Special with a Queen In Black prelude story to set the stage for Hela's cosmic conquest. And that's what we have here, as the Queen in Black claim her symbiote throne, and Kluntar warriors invade London..

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN Cover by DIKE RUAN The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish! KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LET THERE BE LIGHT!

Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (of 5)

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • WEB-HEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HEL ON EARTH!

On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle!

56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

QUEEN IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Hela has seized Knull's throne and commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming a new power and army as the GOD OF THE VOID! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams—Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark—to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the Avengers into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous Symbiote Intelligence descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? On Sale 7/29

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

UNLEASH THE HEROES!

Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED!

Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! On Sale 7/15

QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE!

All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SERGIO DAVILA

A TRUE KING RISES

As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. On Sale 8/5

VENOM #260

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

THE LEGACY OF THE LETHAL PROTECTOR REVEALED

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage—and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… On Sale 7/8

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