Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney

Disney Layoffs Underway This Week: Expected to Impact 1000 Employees

Less than a month after Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO, The Walt Disney Company began laying off approximately 1,000 employees.

Article Summary Disney begins major layoffs, cutting around 1,000 positions company-wide this week.

New CEO Josh D'Amaro leads efforts to streamline operations and boost agility.

Marketing divisions face the biggest impact, consolidating under chief officer Asad Ayaz.

D'Amaro reassures staff, emphasizing compassion and support for affected employees.

There were rumblings that The Walt Disney Company would be looking to eliminate a number of positions as Josh D'Amaro readied to take over as the company's CEO on March 18th. A little less than a month later, those layoffs are now underway – with as many as 1,000 roles being axed. The effort to "streamline our operations" (as explained by D'Amaro in a memo to employees on Tuesday) is expected to have a significant impact on the marketing side across the board, as the division is consolidated under Asad Ayaz, the chief marketing and brand officer, a source familiar with the situation said. The cuts will span marketing functions across Disney's studios, TV networks, ESPN, product and technology, and corporate groups, the source added.

"Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney," D'Amaro wrote in the memo from earlier today. "Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees." You can read the complete letter from D'Amaro below:

Dear Fellow Employees & Cast Members,

We have experienced a great deal of change these last few years, both at the company and across our industries. Knowing firsthand how these moments can bring uncertainty, I want to be open about some difficult news that will be communicated this week.

In January, we announced our unified enterprise marketing and brand organization, designed to serve consumers in an even more connected way. Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney. Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees.

I know this is hard. Those that will be leaving us have done meaningful work here and care deeply about this company. These decisions are not a reflection of their contributions, or of the overall strength of the company. Rather, they reflect our continual evaluation of how to more effectively manage our resources and reinvest in our businesses.

Compassion and respect remain at the heart of our company. As we move forward through this transition, our priority is to support those impacted and help each person navigate what comes next with resources, guidance, and direct support.

Despite these difficult decisions, I remain optimistic about where we're headed as a company. I'm deeply grateful for all of your contributions and for the dedication, professionalism, and care you bring to your work each day. Even in challenging moments, you continue to demonstrate what makes Disney so special.

Josh

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