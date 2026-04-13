Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Hulk War, Infernal Hulk, nic klein, phillip kennedy johnson

Will Tony Stark Look Like This In Hulk War, From Marvel, In 2027?

Is this what Tony Stark will look like in Hulk War, by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, from Marvel Comics in 2027?

Article Summary Tony Stark debuts a new Holy Hulkbuster Armor in Infernal Hulk #6, facing the powerful Infernal Hulk.

Foreshadowing covers hint at Tony Stark's transformation ahead of the major Hulk War comics event in 2027.

Hulk War marks the finale of Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s and Nic Klein’s darker Hulk saga starting in 2023.

The story teases Marvel heroes turning monstrous under Infernal Hulk, setting up the explosive Hulk War event.

In the upcoming Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, Marvel Comics has revealed a "Foreshadowing" cover, teasing what is to come in the title, with Tony Stark arriving in his Holy Hulkbuster Armour. This is what he looks like on the main cover, giving it large, with wings, halo and an angelic spear to fight the Infernal Hulk.

But this is what, I guess, he looks like in the Foreshadowing cover. And it's a little different…

The faceplate and the shoulder armour indicate that this is the same person, Tony Stark, Iron Man, just he appears to have been transformed. The upcoming Hulk War for 2027 is planned as the third and concluding act in writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein's ambitious Hulk saga, which began in 2023, introduced horror elements, ancient monsters, and a confrontation with the Eldest as Act One. It continued directly into Infernal Hulk in 2025, a ten-issue series where the Eldest tears Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart, and possesses Hulk's body to create an "Infernal Hulk", and launches an "Age of Monsters" by turning soldiers into a monster army, and recruiting long-buried monsters to its cause. A four-issue bridge miniseries titled Hulk War: Infernal Rage will follow later in 2026 and will lead into the main Hulk War event. But as well as Tony Stark, will other familiar Marvel Comics names also be so transformed? Is that what this upcoming Hulk War is going to be about? The Marvel Universe turning into monsters, or channeling long dead ones, to serve The Infernal Hulk? Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham is published by Marvel Comics a week on Wednesday, and Hulk War will be previewed on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, the 2nd of May…

Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

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