Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Compact, red sonja

Red Sonja Gets A Little More Compact For Dynamite Entertainment

Red Sonja gets a little more compact for Dynamite Entertainment in July, as part of their Compact Comics line...

Article Summary Red Sonja joins Dynamite Entertainment's Compact Comics line with a digest-sized collected edition in July.

The Red Sonja She-Devil With a Sword Compact Edition features over 200 pages for just $9.99.

This edition collects the classic 2005 Red Sonja #0 and first major story arcs by Oeming, Carey, and Rubi.

Future Compact Editions may include other celebrated Red Sonja runs from acclaimed writers and artists.

Dynamite Entertainment has been the latest comic book publisher to put out "Compact" digest versions of their comic book lines, collected in a size exactly the same as DC's Compact Comics line so that it fits perfectly inside the shelving units that DC has provided to comic book stores, and at the same ten dollar price point. Their first compact edition was Pathfinder, and their new one for July is Red Sonja, with their original series by Michael Avon Oeming, Mike Carey, Mel Rubi and Richard Isanove, Red Sonja She-Devil With a Sword Compact Edition Volume 1.

"Know also, O Prince, that in the selfsame days that the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of a warrior-woman out of majestic Hyrkania. She, the mother of vengeance, hunter of evil, all fear for your souls… fear the RED SONJA! Stuffed with over 200 pages of ravishing Red Sonja action for just $9.99, this is a can't-miss volume and a perfect introduction to the character. Presented at 5.5 by 8.5 inches, the book includes the massive historic Red Sonja #0 from 2005, followed by the first couple arc. The critically acclaimed Dynamite era of Red Sonja started with writing by superstars Michael Avon Oeming (Powers, Thor) and Mike Carey (X-Men Legacy, Hellblazer) with a crop of sword and sorcery master illustrators led by Mel Rubi (Doctor Strange) and gorgeous colors by Richard Isanove (Wolverine: Origin). It all started here, with beloved runs that followed by Brian Reed, Walter Geovani, Eric Trautmann, Luke Lieberman, Joshua Ortega, Frank Cho, Arvid Nelson, Gail Simone, Marguerite Bennett, Aneke, Amy Chu, Carlos Gomez, Erik Burnham, Mark Russell, Mirko Colak, Mirka Andolfo, Giuseppe Cafaro, Torunn Grønbekk, Christopher Priest, and so many more. With future Compact Editions liable to loop in some of these other fan-favorite storylines."

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