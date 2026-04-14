Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown Brings Toy Story to the TCG Landscape 

Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown is the twelfth expansion of Disney Lorcana, releasing in May 2026. The set picks up after the events of Winterspell, centering on a jungle exploration and survival theme. This will bring plenty of familiar characters into dangerous, untamed environments where teamwork and adaptability are key. Beyond its setting, Wilds Unknown introduces several product changes, including the game's first dedicated prerelease kits and a new two-player starter set. Alongside that, there will be a full expansion of over 200 cards featured in Wilds Unknown, including the long-awaited arrival of Pixar characters, led by Toy Story!

Fan-favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and even Lenny are making their Lorcana debut. Each appears as a "glimmer," a reimagined version of these characters for Disney Lorcana's unique card game universe. This marks the first time Lorcana expands beyond core Disney Animation into Pixar properties, opening the door for franchises like Monsters Inc., which is set to debut with the following set, Attack of the Vine. The inclusion of Toy Story dramatically increases both player excitement and collector interest, as it brings one of Disney's most recognizable and beloved franchises into the game. Ravensburger has teased some of the new Toy Story cards that will be featured in this set, with Legendary Cards for Buzz Lightyear – Jungle Ranger and Woody – Jungle Guide.

Wilds Unknown will add some fun visual and thematic variety here, blending our favorite toy-sized heroes with a wilderness setting for a fresh aesthetic. Other cards will include Jessie – Lively Cowgirl, Woody – Leader of the Toys, and a new Location Card with Pizza Planet. Lenny – Toy Binoculars will also be featured in Wilds Unknown and will get a Promo Card release as a Local Card Shop Weekly Play reward. The fun does not end there, as Buzz Lightyear will have a special edition Disney Parks release, and Woody – Jungle Guide will be the Store Championship Exclusive Promo, offered in non-holo and holo for placing Top 8. Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown is set to drop at Local Card Shops on May 8, followed by a general release at retailers on May 15, 2026. To Infinity, and Beyond!