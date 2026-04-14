Posted in: Casting, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Adria Arjona, james gunn, man of tomorrow, superman, Warner Bros

Man Of Tomorrow: Superman Sequel Casts Adria Arjona In Mystery Role

Reports are saying that James Gunn has cast Adria Arjona in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, though the role is unknown.

Article Summary Adria Arjona joins Man of Tomorrow in a secretive new role, sparking speculation among Superman fans.

James Gunn directs the Superman sequel, bringing back David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult as leads.

Lars Eidinger debuts as Brainiac, with returning stars and newcomers adding to the DC Universe cast.

Man of Tomorrow releases July 9, 2027, promising epic battles and Lex Luthor's iconic powersuit on screen.

Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to last summer's blockbuster Superman, has cast Adria Arjona in a mystery role. Some rumors said she was reading for the part of Maxima, but none of that is confirmed, including in the THR report of her casting. She joins David Corenswet returning as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult also back as Lex Luthor. Lars Eidinger is also joining the DC Universe in this film as Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) all also return from the last film. Aaron Pierre will also join in as Green Lantern John Stewart, reprising his role from the upcoming Lanterns show. James Gunn once again writes and directs.

Man Of Tomorrow Is Now In Production

Man of Tomorrow was officially announced for release on July 9, 2027, last fall. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively. If you haven't seen those, they are above, and they tease that Clark and Lex will be fighting Brainiac together. Lex is in his classic powersuit, and I don't mean one made by Tom Ford. No, this is the suit we have waited literal decades to see on screen. Gunn getting that done is half the battle right there; no matter what, the film will be great just for that.

As to who Arjona is actually playing: I have no clue. Maxima is just as good a guess as anything, but James Gunn will probably let us know either later today or in the next few days. With CinemaCon raging in Vegas, anything is possible this week.

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