Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys S05E03 Teaser: The Deep Has "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy Issues

The Deep has issues with "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy in this new promo for Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 5 Episode 3.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 teaser shows The Deep having issues with "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy.

Homelander's mission takes on Biblical scale as the team seeks secrets from Stan Edgar.

Quick glimpses tease more of Sister Sage, Firecracker, and shocking unseen confrontations ahead.

Eric Kripke reveals updates on The Boys: Vought Rising, The Boys: Mexico, and Gen V spin-offs.

Heading into the start of the week, we got a look at the promo trailer for this week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Our heroes are looking to Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) for a history lesson on the very first version of Compound V, V-One, while Homelander's (Antony Starr) mission has taken on Biblical proportions. In addition, there were a whole lot of quick glimpses of folks like Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) – but our biggest concern was the identity of whoever it was that Homelander was talking to about giving another chance – and if they're the same person that he is seemingly beating to death. Now, we've got a new Season 5 Episode 3 teaser to pass along with some additional looks – including The Deep (Chace Crawford) having issues with "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Here's a look at the two teasers for this week's episode, followed by some previous thoughts from Kripke on what the future holds:

Buckle yer seat belts, this ride's about to get even more fuckin bumpy. pic.twitter.com/DNxie52f4d — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

What does the future hold for The Boys universe and those who survive, once the smoke settles and the dust clears? We've got the Ackles and Aya Cash (Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising on the way, writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) and executive producers Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal's The Boys: Mexico in development – and possibly a third season of Gen V? Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke offered some thoughts on all three projects:

"The Boys: Vought Rising" Will Be a "Murder-Mystery" in a "Noir-ish" Style: "I would define it as 'L.A. Confidential' with superheroes. Maybe grimier. Probably, definitely grimier. It's a murder-mystery, and it's got that noir-ish — not Black Noir, but actual noir — movin' through the streets and femme fatales and detectives, but also heroin dens and gay bars and pill-popping and famous people. So it's got a real learned, fun, pulpy vibe that gives it its own energy. It feels like a 'Pulp Fiction'-y kind of mystery-story."

Kripke is "Hopeful" About "The Boys: Mexico": "They just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon. Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises. They gave some notes, so we're gonna incorporate those notes. Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft. But it feels like…who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

"Gen V" Season 3 "Too Early to Say"; Kripke on What He Wants From "The Boys" Universe Shows: "I don't know. I think it's too early to say [about the future of Gen V]. These things will organically take their own shape. The main thing about the VCU, as we call it, the tone is the brand. I don't think the shows have to be all that connected moving forward. I think it's an interesting universe. It's really irreverent, and as long as we can maintain that irreverent, shocking, fun, emotional tone, then I'm open to any story in that universe, as long as it clears a particular bar of quality. The thing I want more than anything else is for the audience to say, 'Hey, maybe this one was my cup of tea, maybe it wasn't, but it's undeniably good.' Someone cared about it, and they put passion into it, and it's not this cookie-cutter thing, that it's idiosyncratic and weird, and it's somebody's passion project."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!