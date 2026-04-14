Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Deathstroke, nick dragotta, scott snyder

The Look of Absolute Deathstroke in Absolute Batman #19 (Spoilers)

The New Look for Absolute Deathstroke comes to Absolute Batman #19 tomorrow from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Deathstroke unveils a dramatic new look in Absolute Batman #19, out tomorrow from DC Comics.

Slade Wilson’s complex backstory ties him to Alfred Pennyworth, Jack Grimm, and the Venom experiments.

Cybernetic upgrades and a literal mask reveal make this Deathstroke distinct from his DC Universe counterpart.

His role now is as PR for the Absolute Joker, with new twists as the Robins and villains enter the fray.

Deathstroke the Terminator, whose real name is Slade Joseph Wilson, is a prominent supervillain and anti-hero in the main DC Comics line. First appearing in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980 and created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, he is a highly skilled mercenary and assassin known for his tactical genius, enhanced physical abilities, and iconic one-eyed mask. And the Absolute Deathstroke is now the longstanding buddy of the Absolute Joker… and we have been told that he would be returning in Absolute Batman #19 out tomorrow. Now The Absolute Universe version of Deathstroke first appeared in Absolute Batman #9, hanging out with the Absolute Joker.

"Slade Wilson". Though on publication, that little detail had been removed. It was still him though.

In the Absolute Batman universe, Slade Wilson was formerly a soldier and served in the military alongside Alfred Pennyworth, where he lost his right eye. But it seems that might not have been all. Slade was originally Alfred's protege, but got mixed up with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker and trillionaire crime lord. He was one of the few to survive the medical experiments and treatments with the steroid Venom, in an attempt to replicate the process they had used on Bane. Most died, but Slade did not, alongside KGBeast from Russia.

He was also fitted with cybernetic enhancements, it seems, when he popped up in the Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson, with Jack Grimm talking to Slade Wilson,…

And stating that he could take Absoluite Batman easy. But he still remained in the shadows…

That changes in tomorrow's Absolute Batman #19. And we get to see how he sees himself in the morning… and how he shows himself to the rest of the world.

He looks very similar to the DC Universe version of Slade Wilson but don't be fooled… when he wakes up? He has a lot more to deal with. Lots of people have to put their face on in the morning…

Slade Wilson, Absolute Deathstroke, does it literally. And his role right now for Absolute Joker? PR…

Here come those Robins!!! Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow. And there is more to come…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/202

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