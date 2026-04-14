Dan Quintana Absolute Batman Leads Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Dan Quintana, Everyone Loves A Jewel Thierf, hottest comics, pokemon, wytches

Dan Quintana's Absolute Batman #19 cover leads the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week but he also has three other entries...

Dan Quintana takes over our Top Ten list once more! The fans have chosen their new spotlight artist, and Dan Quintana takes four spots on this week's list, naturally starting with Absolute Batman #19. There is another story there that I am digging into and whatnot…. We also get great cover art coming from a GI JOE connecting variant, Megatron cover and a brand new Jewel Thief. In other news, a special NHL promotion remains in our Top Ten and a finished Prime Video pilot episode brings a comic book back to the spotlight. It's also the 30th anniversary of a long-time series about little powered pocket monsters, find out what recent game release has comic fans going to the aftermarket to catch 'em all,… It's all here in this week's Top Ten, courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.