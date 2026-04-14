Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Dan Quintana, Everyone Loves A Jewel Thierf, hottest comics, pokemon, wytches
Dan Quintana Absolute Batman Leads Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
Dan Quintana's Absolute Batman #19 cover leads the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week but he also has three other entries...
Article Summary
- Dan Quintana dominates the Top Ten with four hot comic covers, including Absolute Batman #19 foil variant.
- Vintage and modern Quintana Batman covers are surging as collectors hunt his earliest and latest DC work.
- Collector excitement also surrounds exclusive GI Joe, Transformers, Spider-Man, and Pokémon comic releases.
- New indie comics and retailer incentives like Everyone Loves a Jewel Thief drive strong aftermarket demand.
Dan Quintana takes over our Top Ten list once more! The fans have chosen their new spotlight artist, and Dan Quintana takes four spots on this week's list, naturally starting with Absolute Batman #19. There is another story there that I am digging into and whatnot…. We also get great cover art coming from a GI JOE connecting variant, Megatron cover and a brand new Jewel Thief. In other news, a special NHL promotion remains in our Top Ten and a finished Prime Video pilot episode brings a comic book back to the spotlight. It's also the 30th anniversary of a long-time series about little powered pocket monsters, find out what recent game release has comic fans going to the aftermarket to catch 'em all,… It's all here in this week's Top Ten, courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 – DAN QUINTANA – HEAVY MENTAL COMICS – FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | DC | APRIL 2026 The release of Absolute Batman #19 retailer-exclusive variants by Dan Quintana generated strong reactions within the comic collecting community following their distribution through Whatnot and online storefronts. Some collectors reported unclear release details, difficulty completing purchases, and rapid movement of copies into the secondary market at higher prices. In response, Heavy Mental and Quintana acknowledged that the release did not meet expectations, citing communication and process issues, and outlined plans for a structured follow-up drop along with signed copies for prior buyers. The situation reflects the broader challenges of managing limited releases in a high-demand market. For now, Heavy Mental & Quintana's released of their Absolute Batman #19 cover stands as another example of just how intense, and at times volatile, the modern variant market can become when demand and expectations are so high for a new release. We tracked it at a high sale of $625 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $535.
- DETECTIVE COMICS #1006 – DAN QUINTANA | DC | JUNE 2019 Dan Quintana has been a top artist to hunt recently! As fans fell in love with his recent work, they had to go back and track down some earlier pieces. This book is almost 7 years old, but fans were able to track down the superb Batman cover. Additionally, it is Dan Quintana's first cover art! What a great find for fans of Quintana! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $65.
- G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – CRIMSON GUARD #1 – JORGE FORNES – CONNECTING FOIL (1:25) | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 GI Joe has been on a roll with the cover releases lately. This is their most recent, and very successful, strategy. These connecting covers are not only badass looking and feature great characters but, when completed, looks like it will spell out "COBRA". The previous 1:25 retailer incentive featured the Baroness in a letter "C", this past week's release was the Crimson Guard in the letter "O". I'm sure fans of the series can't wait to see what the full set looks like on display! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57.
- DETECTIVE COMICS #1007 – DAN QUINTANA | DC | JULY 2019 Another great 2019 Dan Quintana cover! Fans of his latest work, on titles like ABSOLUTE BATMAN, really have been enjoying the hunt for Quintana's earlier work. Most of these books were open order variants, meaning there are likely more to be found out there in the wild! The joy of looking for covers and finding them in a back issue bin is back! Well… in this case, combing through the aftermarket to grab a copy before someone else snipes your bid! We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34.
- SPIDER-MAN 2026 SAN JOSE SHARKS CUSTOM EDITION #NN – JL GILES & LARRY MOLINAR | MARVEL | APRIL 2026 We all know that if we were able to put ourselves on a comic book cover, we probably would. Macklin Celebrini did exactly that with this special promo release. NHL and Marvel collaborated to put together this reprint, replacing the cover with Celebrini in a decked out hockey uniform, in homage to Spider-Man! It's a pretty neat design. And only fans who attended the Sharks vs Predators game were able to get a copy! Once these hit the aftermarket, demand was high! We tracked it at a high sale of $113 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $82.
- WYTCHES #1 | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2014 It has been a long time since we heard any news about the Wytches animated series coming to Prime Video. However, fans caught a lucky break last week when Scott Snyder replied to a comment on social media, stating, "We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally watched it last night — really proud of this one." Snyder also went on to state that they are unsure when the studio will allow them to reveal teases, casting, etc. Still, this information was plenty for fans who thought the project would be stuck in development hell! It probably won't be another 2 years before we hear any more information but in the meantime, why not track down the first issue? We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.
- TRANSFORMERS #31 – PATRICIA MARTIN – FOIL (1:100) | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 Megatron is getting his chance to shine in the brand new storyline that kicks off in this issue. According to Skybound Executive Editor Ben Abernathy, this story arc will be a brand new groundbreaking for the Energon Universe. Patricia Martin held nothing back when she tackled the 1:100 incentive cover for this issue. It is a masterpiece and the foil only magnifies the powerful use of white space. For fans of Megatron and cool comic cover artwork, this was an instant grab! We tracked it at a high sale of $102 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $74.
- BATMAN #1 – DAN QUINTANA – 2025 NYCC – HELL DESTROYER COMICS / MORE GREAT ART – FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | DC | OCTOBER 2025 The final Dan Quintana cover on the Top Ten, and it was here last week too! This is also one of the more recent covers from the artist, released just 6 months ago at 2025 NYCC. It was a popular cover to collect back then, but the recent spotlight on Quintana's work has shot it up to a must-have book! As many hold on to their copies, others are digging through the aftermarket for copies of this limited cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $70.
- POKEMON – THE ELECTRIC TALE OF PIKACHU #1 | VIZ MEDIA | NOVEMBER 1998 Pokemon has been a consistent staple of childhoods for the past 30 years. Very rarely do properties have the strength to transcend generations. Original Pokémon may be nostalgic to some, but the new generations of Pokémon continue to bring in new fans every day. Additionally, the introduction of new games also keeps the brand alive. Pokémon Pokopia has been a massive hit since its release, and, more recently, the release of Pokémon Champions was another mega hit! Additionally, since it is Pokémon's 30th anniversary, new card collections have been pushed out, sending the whole different aftermarket into a frenzy. For the comic book aftermarket, it looks like fans are chasing down one Pokémon grail, the first appearance of Pokémon in US comic books! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $380.
- EVERYONE LOVES A JEWEL THIEF #1 – REBEKAH ISAACS (1:10) | IGNITION PRESS | APRIL 2026 This is such a perfectly quirky idea that it is surprising to see that it has never been done! A group of former D&D friends have all fallen down on their luck. However, one has a plan… to pull off a jewel heist! With no experience in high-stakes robbery, how will these former nerds be successful and not get hurt? That is the question that is masterfully teased in this first issue, which was released to raving reviews about the storytelling and artwork. When fans went to track down the 1:10 retailer incentive, they got a fun surprise. A very sensual and sexy cover, which always does well on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, April 12th, 2026.