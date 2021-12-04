Swamp Thing #10 Preview: Question Everything

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Swamp Thing #10 (of 10) is in stores on Tuesday… or is it?! The series has been updated to sixteen issues, but thanks to Diamond's lack of cyber security the solicit hasn't been updated. In any case, check out a preview of Swamp Thing #10 (of 16) below, and look for Swamp Thing #11 in March. And don't believe everything you read!

SWAMP THING #10 (OF 10)

DC Comics

1021DC168

1021DC169 – SWAMP THING #10 (OF 10) CVR B BRIAN BOLLAND CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins

As the battle between Levi and Jacob comes to a head, the future of the Green—and so of all living things—is embroiled in existential conflict. And there are those who have learned to look for windows of opportunity in conflict. The true nature of Prescot's machinations will become apparent even as their actions will put into question the very nature of the world we live in.

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

