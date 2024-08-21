Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alessandro Miracolo, from the ashes, olivier coipel, phoenix, Phoenix #2

Swiped Panels, And Swiped Clothes in Phoenix #2 (Spoilers)

Swipes Panels, and Swiped Clothes in Phoenix #2, today by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo (and not Olivier Coipel) (Spoilers)

Corsair, the father of Cyclops and Havok, arrives in Phoenix #2 today by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo…

…and, yes, he is looking slightly different to how he did in the preview for this comic book a while back…

…so hopefully less like Olivier Coipel's Iceman, from House Of M #8 in 2005.

As we pointed out yesterday, there's a reason one piece of art…

…had to be changed from the first preview, ahead of the second preview…

…and that reason was Olivier Coipel again in New Avengers #23 from 2007. As literally found in "Jessica Drew in her underwear" websites on DeviantArt. Seriously.

Still at least they managed to sort out this… embarrassment before the comic was actually printed.

Because we wouldn't want Jean Grey to be embarrassed. Yeah, so Corsair doesn't seem to have changed much. Or, indeed, at all.

I understand that this is a popular trope among certain video websites, that I didn't visit. Not to research this article, at least.

PHOENIX #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240677

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

JEAN GREY is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend – and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning… But that's how it goes when your father-in-law is CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS! Leaving the pirate life behind, he's got the inside line on huge news, and PHOENIX is the only one who can act to save untold lives – that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth… Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

