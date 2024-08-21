Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

Swiped Panels, And Swiped Clothes in Phoenix #2 (Spoilers)

Swipes Panels, and Swiped Clothes in Phoenix #2, today by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo (and not Olivier Coipel) (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Corsair's appearance in Phoenix #2 differs from the comic’s original preview art.
  • Art changes were made to avoid resemblance to Oliver Coipel’s past Marvel work.
  • Notable similarities noticed with Coipel’s Iceman from House of M and New Avengers #23.
  • Marvel corrected the art before Phoenix #2’s print to prevent further controversies.

Corsair, the father of Cyclops and Havok, arrives in Phoenix #2 today by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo

Marvel Comics
Phoenix #2, as published, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

…and, yes, he is looking slightly different to how he did in the preview for this comic book a while back…

Marvel Comics
Phoenix #2 preview, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

…so hopefully less like Olivier Coipel's Iceman, from House Of M #8 in 2005.

Marvel Comics
Olivier Coipel's Iceman, House Of M #8, 2005

 

As we pointed out yesterday, there's a reason one piece of art…

Changes Phoenix #2 Art To Avoid Swipe File
Phoenix #2 preview, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

…had to be changed from the first preview, ahead of the second preview…

Changes Phoenix #2 Art To Avoid Swipe File
Phoenix #2, as published, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

…and that reason was Olivier Coipel again in New Avengers #23 from 2007. As literally found in "Jessica Drew in her underwear" websites on DeviantArt. Seriously.

Marvel Comics
Olivier Coipe's New Avengers #23 from 2007,

Still at least they managed to sort out this… embarrassment before the comic was actually printed.

Marvel Comics
Phoenix #2, as published, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

Because we wouldn't want Jean Grey to be embarrassed. Yeah, so Corsair doesn't seem to have changed much. Or, indeed, at all.

Marvel Comics
Phoenix #2, as published, drawn by Alessandro Miracolo

I understand that this is a popular trope among certain video websites, that I didn't visit. Not to research this article, at least.

PHOENIX #2
MARVEL COMICS
JUN240677
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri
JEAN GREY is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend – and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning… But that's how it goes when your father-in-law is CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS! Leaving the pirate life behind, he's got the inside line on huge news, and PHOENIX is the only one who can act to save untold lives – that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth… Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.