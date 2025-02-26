Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kraven the hunter, ultimate spider-man

The Death Of… Not Gwen Stacy, In Ultimate Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)

The Death Of... Not Gwen Stacy, in Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Spider-Man, Ultimate or Amazing, has super strength. Up against someone without superpowers, he will flatten them, even if he is holding back. Such as in today's Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto from Marvel Comics. Big spoilers ahead.

So even up against Ultimate Kraven The Hunter, his hands are far deadlier a weapon. But he is trying to learn about responsibility, even though the journey getting there is hard.

With great power, there must come great responsibility, but that is not the same as great mercy.

A lesson that this Peter Parker is still not entirely au fait with. His actions letting people go, whether that being a criminal robbing the wrestling organisation which failed to pay him…

… or Kraven The Hunter, because he couldn't consider a solution that might disable him in the moment other than just killing him…

… well it has consequences. For the late Harry Osborn and Green Goblin…

… and for his own family.

This is The Night Harry Osborn Died… and who else may follow?

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics today.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240693

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN'S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game? Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

