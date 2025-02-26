Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

The Death Of… Not Gwen Stacy, In Ultimate Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)

The Death Of... Not Gwen Stacy, in Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #14 sees Peter battling Kraven with deadly stakes, exploring responsibility versus mercy.
  • Spider-Man's decisions affect loved ones, leading to Harry Osborn's tragic fate and potential danger for others.
  • Peter struggles with the consequences of his powers and the moral dilemmas of stopping foes without lethal force.
  • Published today by Marvel Comics, this issue deep dives into Spider-Man's ongoing battle with Kraven the Hunter.

Spider-Man, Ultimate or Amazing, has super strength. Up against someone without superpowers, he will flatten them, even if he is holding back. Such as in today's Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto from Marvel Comics. Big spoilers ahead.

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

So even up against Ultimate Kraven The Hunter, his hands are far deadlier a weapon. But he is trying to learn about responsibility, even though the journey getting there is hard.

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

With great power, there must come great responsibility, but that is not the same as great mercy.

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

A lesson that this Peter Parker is still not entirely au fait with. His actions letting people go, whether that being a criminal robbing the wrestling organisation which failed to pay him…

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

… or Kraven The Hunter, because he couldn't consider a solution that might disable him in the moment other than just killing him…

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

… well it has consequences. For the late Harry Osborn and Green Goblin…

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

… and for his own family.

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto

This is The Night Harry Osborn Died… and who else may follow?

Amazing Spider-Man #121

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics today.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240693
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto
SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN'S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game? Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

 

 

