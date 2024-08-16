Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alessandro Miracolo, phoenix, Swipe File

Alessandro Miracolo Changes Phoenix #2 Art To Avoid A Swipe File

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran a Separated At Birth article on Phoenix #1, the art of Alessandro Miracolo, and that of Olivier Coipel

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran a Separated At Birth article on Phoenix #1, the art of Alessandro Miracolo, and the rather obvious swipes from Olivier Coipel. And it all seems to have had quite an effect. Because this is what the preview artwork for Phoenix #2 used to look like…

And this is how it looks now…

The central pose of Jean Grey has shifted somewhat, presumably from one that could have been tied to Olivier Coipel's work to one that might not…

PHOENIX #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240677

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

JEAN GREY is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend – and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning… But that's how it goes when your father-in-law is CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS! Leaving the pirate life behind, he's got the inside line on huge news, and PHOENIX is the only one who can act to save untold lives – that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth…

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $3.99

