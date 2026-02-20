Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , ,

Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man, Knull And Queen In Black

Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man, Knull And Queen In Black in their own Spider-Man one-shot, announced at ComicsPRO

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Symbie, the mischievous symbiote, gets a Spider-Man one-shot tied to the Queen In Black event in June 2026.
  • Written by Joe Kelly with art by David Baldeon, the story connects Symbie to Knull and Queen In Black lore.
  • Symbie is a unique Klyntar who first appeared in Timeslide #1 (2024) before joining Amazing Spider-Man in 2025.
  • Appearing in comics and on TV, Symbie is a playful, independent symbiote designed for all ages and merchandise.

At ComicsPRO, Marvel executive David Gabriel announced a new one-shot by Joe Kelly and David Baldeon, tying into the Queen In Black event, Amazing Spider-Man/Symbie, which will explore Symbie's origins and ties to Knull and the Queen In Black. Check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man
Marvel presentation at ComicsPRO 2026 screencap

David Gabriel told ComicsPRO, "Symbie is going to move from the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, and he's gonna get his own one-shot in June, and then there's one thing to remember. Yes, he may be an animated character but he's really launching out of the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. Joe Kelly is writing this story, and he's going to be connecting this to Knull and everything going on in the Queen of Black."

Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man
Marvel presentation at ComicsPRO 2026 screencap

Symbie is a relatively new Marvel Comics character, a small, mischievous symbiote, a Klyntar from the same alien species as Venom. In the main Marvel continuity, sorry David Gabriel, but Symbie actually first appeared in a cameo in Timeslide #1 in late 2024 before they made a more notable appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #11 in 2025, created by writer Joe Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz. Symbie was one of several alien creatures captured and experimented on by Xanto Starblood. Unlike traditional symbiotes, Symbie doesn't require a host and can freely move and act independently. Symbie is portrayed as tiny, chaotic, playful, and troublemaking, a "mischievous little scamp" compared to Stitch or Grogu. In 2026, Symbie got their very own digital-first Symbie Infinity Comic series on Marvel Unlimited written and drawn by Jacob Chabot and appeared in the preschool animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as a kid-friendly, shapeshifting "little blob guy" analogue to Venom, toned down for young audiences since full Venom is seen as too intense. And also perfect for merchandise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.