Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man, Knull And Queen In Black

Article Summary Symbie, the mischievous symbiote, gets a Spider-Man one-shot tied to the Queen In Black event in June 2026.

Written by Joe Kelly with art by David Baldeon, the story connects Symbie to Knull and Queen In Black lore.

Symbie is a unique Klyntar who first appeared in Timeslide #1 (2024) before joining Amazing Spider-Man in 2025.

Appearing in comics and on TV, Symbie is a playful, independent symbiote designed for all ages and merchandise.

At ComicsPRO, Marvel executive David Gabriel announced a new one-shot by Joe Kelly and David Baldeon, tying into the Queen In Black event, Amazing Spider-Man/Symbie, which will explore Symbie's origins and ties to Knull and the Queen In Black. Check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

David Gabriel told ComicsPRO, "Symbie is going to move from the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, and he's gonna get his own one-shot in June, and then there's one thing to remember. Yes, he may be an animated character but he's really launching out of the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. Joe Kelly is writing this story, and he's going to be connecting this to Knull and everything going on in the Queen of Black."

Symbie is a relatively new Marvel Comics character, a small, mischievous symbiote, a Klyntar from the same alien species as Venom. In the main Marvel continuity, sorry David Gabriel, but Symbie actually first appeared in a cameo in Timeslide #1 in late 2024 before they made a more notable appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #11 in 2025, created by writer Joe Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz. Symbie was one of several alien creatures captured and experimented on by Xanto Starblood. Unlike traditional symbiotes, Symbie doesn't require a host and can freely move and act independently. Symbie is portrayed as tiny, chaotic, playful, and troublemaking, a "mischievous little scamp" compared to Stitch or Grogu. In 2026, Symbie got their very own digital-first Symbie Infinity Comic series on Marvel Unlimited written and drawn by Jacob Chabot and appeared in the preschool animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as a kid-friendly, shapeshifting "little blob guy" analogue to Venom, toned down for young audiences since full Venom is seen as too intense. And also perfect for merchandise.

