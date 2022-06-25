Task Force Z #9 Preview: It's a Trap

Jason Todd leads his team directly into a trap in this preview of Task Force Z #9, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #9
DC Comics
0422DC146
0422DC147 – Task Force Z #9 Cully Hamner Cover – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira
Are we the baddies? After the shocking (but not really) betrayal by Mr. Bloom, the new Task Force Z are public enemy number one. All of Gotham is hunting for them. They are out of money, out of friends, and out of Lazarus Resin. But now they will have to face their most dangerous foe yet—and it's one of their own!
In Shops: 6/28/2022
SRP: $3.99

