Tee Franklin Writes Niobe: World Of Asunda Comic Ahead Of HBO Show

Comic book creator Tee Franklin, best known for Bingo Love and Jook Joint from Image Comics, recently finished writing the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat Being Kill Tour comic book with Max Sarin, filling in gaps between Season One and Season Two of the HBO animated TV series. A critical and commercial hit, it did a lot better than DC Comics was expecting, after going in directions that even the Black Label titles would not touch in a post-Batman: Damned world. Yesterday, on her birthday, she posted about her next comic book project;

You've been asking what's next for me and I've got the birthday scoop for ya! I'm officially working with @strangercomics! I'll be writing a one-shot in World of Asunda with Niobe's creator Sebastian A. Jones! Be sure to follow them for all the updates & grab the comics!

Sebastian A. Jones has been building the world of Asunda for the past 20 years, from his fantasy comic The Untamed through to the Niobe comic books created with Amandla Stenberg, Hannibal Tabu, Jae Lee, Ashley A Woods and more. HBO had done a deal with comic book publisher Stranger Comics to make a TV series based on their comic book world and although not yet announced, Bleeding Cool understands that HBO bought out the entire publisher. So far it has been made up of titles Tales Of Asunda, Niobe: She Is Life, Niobe: She Is Death, Dusu, Erathune, The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer, The Untamed: Killing Floor and Waso: Will To Power ,with creators including and more.

The Asunda TV series will tell the story of Niobe, an orphan girl born of two nations, raised in the desert town of Oasis, who must battle an ancient enemy in a "culturally rich world" searching for her ancestors in order to face an ancient enemy. Niobe Ayutami, a half Wild Elf, half Elf teenager who we're first introduced to in The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer in a gritty, brutal fantasy world, Niobe is challenged to discover who she really is and where she belongs amongst all the sinners of the world.