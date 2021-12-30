DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills

In 2017, comic book writer Tee Franklin tweeted "Y'all know I wanna write Vixen so bad. It's gonna happen." At the end of 2021 she tweeted "I'm overcome with emotion. I can't describe the amount of happiness flowing through me. How it started vs how it's going. This Black, queer, disabled, autistic sex worker has wanted to write Vixen for 4 years & now I wrote TWO Vixen stories available in stores this month." That was in the anthology Tis The Season To Be Freezin' and in the most recent issue of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.

We have reported at length about the latter series, drawn by Max Sarin. Spinning off from the adult animated series, and written in a similar adult tone, if slightly toned down. But with more of the DC Universe to explore and reinterpret, Tee Franklin got to bring in Vixen with the latest issue, drawn by Erich Owen.

Created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner in 1981, Vixen is a superheroine in possession of the Tantu Totem, which allows her to harness the spirit of animals, and can conjure the power and abilities of any animal past or present. And someone who meant a lot to Tee Franklin. She added "On a serious note tho. If y'all really want more of Vixen, I HIGHLY suggest grabbing a bunch of copies and getting issue 4 to sell out and have to be reprinted. That would show DC that hey, the people want more Vixen and who knows what could happen."

But it was the one scene that caused the most fuss. As Franklin tweeted "Vixen eating pussy with a giraffe tongue — you'll deal." It was a good joker, but we even got a biologist and former zookeeper on the case who told us "I used to be a zookeeper- giraffe tongues are really nice. Kinda like moist velvet. If you wanna get sloppy, I'd recommend a rhino's tongue. Plus, they have semi-prehensile lips." And on Amazon Kindle/ComiXology, it certainly did the trick.

With Franklin noting"Vixen outchea shining — beating out Star Wars & Hulk. If you want more of Vixen these tweets ain't cutting it. Open your wallet and support instead of complaining how DC doesn't use her. Two books dropped this week featuring her, go scoop it up."

Which got the attention of Jordan Blum, co-creator of the Modok TV series and writer on American Dad and Community, who added "Bought my issue. Would love to see her get a much bigger profile. Congrats on her bringing her to a whole new audience." Tee Franklin freaked a little, saying "Holy shit! Jordan!!!!! That means soooo much to me. Aaaahhhh thank you!!!! I've been begging @katiekubert damn near every week to give me Vixen I know she's tired of me. Vixen deserves so much more and what better time to introduce her than now?"

That would be Katie Kubert, DC Comics editor also recently featured on Bleeding Cool for being promoted from Editor to Senior Editor and Team Leader in charge of the Global Publishing Innovation Group at DC Comics. Jordan replied "Hope you get that series. I'd kill to write a back up if you'd have me" with Franklin replying again "Dude! What!?!?! That would be cool AF. I really REALLY hope that I get that opportunity. The fact that you supported this series is blowing my mind, Jordan. I'd love to write something badass with you — even if it's not in a Vixen series."

Tee Franklin also confirmed after there was some disquiet by older Vixen fans "And, yes, if given a chance to write a Vixen series, she would certainly be queer. Elle and Mari deserve. Black disabled queer love exists." With Franklin asking "Where are the articles about Vixen being queer and dating a disabled woman? Or is coverage only for white superheroes?" Sorry, Tee, Bleeding Cool has been a bit distracted of late, I do hope this makes up for it.

And for those Vixen fans so offended by the portrayal above, Tee had the answer for them. "Don't worry homophobes. Vixen still f-cks men, I made sure to write a story so you won't feel left out Pick up Tis the Season to be Freezin for all your straight Vixen needs"

TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jen Bartel

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin'. So since you've no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury! Join us as Harley Quinn and Blue Snowman ice out Hawkman, Batman fights the cold heart of Mr. Freeze, the JLQ don't stand a snowball's chance against Minister Blizzard, and the Flash and Superman team up to chill out Captain Cold. So warm your holiday heart with these freezin' feats of frosty fiction! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #4 (OF 6) CVR A MAX SARIN (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Erich Owen

After being called out by a new villain known as Mephitic, a toxic sludge aiming to stink up the joint, Ivy and Harley head to Detroit to take matters into their own hands. But Vixen isn't having all this chaos in her city, and she's ready to clean up the place… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021