Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133 Preview: Adventures in Dinositting

While the Armageddon Game is happening, Donatello must babysit the artificially-aged queen of the Triceretons in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133. Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #133

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221643

JUL221644 – TMNT ONGOING #133 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

With Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael away in search of new allies to join the good guys against Rat King's latest deadly gambit, it falls on Donatello and Jennika to lead the fight in Mutant Town against the terrible trio of Mayor Baxter Stockman, General Krang, and Madame Null. But will a dangerous quartet of masked mutant ninja turtles and a mad vivisectionist bent on revenge-not to mention E.P.F. invaders and angry Utrom soldiers!-sabotage their efforts before they can even begin to dig in? This new arc serves as a direct tie-in to TMNT: The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: 10/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

