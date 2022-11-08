Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #134 Preview: Riot in Mutant Town

Constable Jennika loses control as a disinformation town riles the residents of mutant town in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #134.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #134

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221725

SEP221726 – TMNT ONGOING #134 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

With his brothers away on their own missions, Donatello must seek special help to protect a new friend-Regenta Seri of the Triceratons-who's being hunted by Utrom assassins hellbent on destroying her people. Meanwhile, Jennika has her hands full maintaining law and order and trust in Mutant Town in the wake of the mutant terrorist attacks in NYC.

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

