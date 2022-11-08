Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Armageddon Game: The Alliance Preview

As Karai is haunted by her granddaddy issues, she receives a ghostly visit in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Armageddon Game: The Alliance.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ARMAGEDDON GAME: THE ALLIANCE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221649

JUL221650 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #1 CVR B MEDEL – $3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Roi Mercado

KARAI! Tasked by her estranged grandfather, the Shredder, to protect New York City, Oroku Karai faces her first true test as master of the Foot Clan when four mysterious mutant ninja turtles unleash seemingly random acts of violence against the city. The Armageddon Game has begun, and the rules have changed. Will Karai have what it takes to play her part and lead her forces against these strange new threats, especially when some of her own mutant allies are questioning what side the Foot Clan should be playing for in the first place?

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

