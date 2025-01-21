Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #5 Preview: Bear-y Bad News

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #5, discover how a zoo bear became Mutant Town's most dangerous kingpin.

Enter Lao Ban. Discover the origin of Nightwatcher's foe who has been controlling Mutant Town. How did an injured bear who lived in the zoo become a mutant kingpin following the events of the great M-bomb drop? How has he assembled every piece of information about Jennika's life before and after she became NIghtwatcher? Nightwatcher's greatest fight begins now. It's life or death, and if things go Lao Ban's way, neither of them may make it out of this fight alive. The Nightwatcher saga takes its most dramatic turn yet here, and what happens next will shock us all.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #5

by Juni Ba & Fero Pe, cover by Fero Pe

IDW Publishing

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403331100511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

82771403331100521 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #5 Variant B (Ba) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

82771403331100531 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #5 Variant RI (10) (Lankry) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

