Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #2 Preview:

Bebop and Rocksteady have their musical tastes questions by a rock soldier from Dimension X in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #2.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221569

AUG221570 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR B FOSGITT – $3.99

AUG221571 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR C MARTIN – $3.99

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

While intercepting a contingent of Krang's stone soldiers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles witness one of their enemies get struck down by the very tech he was sent to steal! With a single blast of mysterious energy, the hard-bodied baddie drops his tough facade and gains an affinity for hair metal and power ballads! Will this transformation last? Can rock 'n' roll really change hearts and minds? Find out in the second exciting episode of TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures, "For Those About to Rock"!

In Shops: 11/2/2022

SRP: $3.99

