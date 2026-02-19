Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Abstract Studios, omnibus, strangers in paradise, terry moore

Terry Moore Takes Strangers In Paradise To Dark Horse For New Imprint

Dark Horse Comics has added another major comic book creator to their set list, Terry Moore's Abstract Studio joins Dark Horse for an imprint… and a Strangers in Paradise Omnibus.

Born in 1954 in Texas, Terry Moore is widely recognised as a key figure in independent and self-published comics, known for his creator-owned series published primarily through his own imprint, Abstract Studio, though Strangers in Paradise began at Antarctic Press in 1993 and later moved to Image Comics. The story revolves around a complex love triangle involving two women, Katchoo and Francine, and a man named David, blending romance, drama, humour, mystery, and elements of thriller and crime. It explores themes of love, friendship, identity, trauma, and personal growth with realistic, emotionally nuanced characters. The series ran for many years, concluding in 2007 after around 90 issues across various volumes. It earned significant praise and awards, including an Eisner Award for Best Serialised Story in 1996 and a Reuben Award from the National Cartoonists Society.

Following Strangers in Paradise, he created several other series under Abstract Studio, such as Echo in 2007, a sci-fi mystery involving advanced technology and conspiracies, Rachel Rising in 2011, a supernatural horror/drama series centred on a young woman who wakes up buried and uncovers dark secrets in her small town, Motor Girl, a more lighthearted, post-apocalyptic adventure and more. He's also written Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane and Runaways for Marvel Comics, and co-founded the Homage Comics imprint with Jim Lee, Kurt Busiek and James Robinson, which later evolved into parts of WildStorm and Image Comics.

Strangers in Paradise Omnibus Volume 1 Hardcover – October 13, 2026 by Terry Moore Terry Moore's Eisner Award–winning masterwork returns in its definitive hardcover format—an essential character-driven drama that blends romance, crime, and emotional realism, positioned as the cornerstone title launching Abstract Studio at Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse Comics proudly welcomes Terry Moore's celebrated Abstract Studio as a new imprint, bringing Moore's award-winning library of character-driven, genre-blending masterworks to a wider audience than ever before. The launch begins with definitive hardcover editions of two of his most acclaimed series—Strangers in Paradise and Rachel Rising—each featuring brand-new covers by Terry Moore, fresh design treatments, and select bonus material exclusive to this line. Celebrate the landmark series that redefined independent comics. Strangers in Paradise Omnibus Volume 1 gathers the opening arcs of Terry Moore's Eisner Award–winning epic into a premium hardcover edition—now under the new Abstract Studio | Dark Horse Comics imprint. Follow Katchoo, Francine, and David as their lives collide in a story that effortlessly blends romance, noir, crime, and heartfelt drama. Moore's sharp writing and expressive artwork set a new standard for emotional storytelling, and this definitive collection presents the series like never before. This edition features a brand-new cover illustrated by Terry Moore, along with newly designed pages created exclusively for this Dark Horse release. The volume also includes a curated selection of bonus content, offering readers a deeper look into the series. A perfect entry point for new readers and an essential upgrade for longtime fans, this omnibus marks the beginning of a new era for one of comics' most beloved sagas. This volume collects: Strangers in Paradise volume one: issues 1–3

Strangers in Paradise volume two: issues 1–13

Strangers in Paradise volume three: issues 1–7

