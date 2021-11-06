Texas Asks if V For Vendetta & Y The Last Man are in School Libraries

Texan State Representative Matt Krause has submitted a list of 828 books to Lily Laux, deputy commissioner of school programs at the Texas Education Agency, as well as other school district superintendents, asking whether any copies exist in school libraries or classrooms across Texas, how many copies of each exist and how much money has been spent on buying them. Stating that he says could "make students feel discomfort". He also demanding districts to identify any other books that could cause students "guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously." I am not sure how many people will reply listing the Bible's teachings on original sin. But he has demanded answers by the 12th of November, noting that a number of Texas school districts of late "have removed books from libraries and/or classrooms after receiving objections from students, parents, and taxpayers."

These include (and why this story is running on Bleeding Cool) graphic novels such as V for Vendetta by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, Tomboy : a graphic memoir by Liz Prince, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki, all seven volumes of Wandering Son by Shimura Takako, Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up by Heather Corinna, Y: The Last Man by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, and the recent graphic novel adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. But for some reason, not the original novel.

Other classic novels include The Confessions of Nat Turner by William Styron and John Irving's The Cider House Rules, as well as Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall and Isabel Wilkerson's book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, which makes the case that Nazi Germany modeled its anti-Semitic policies on the segregation of Black people in the United States.

Some see this as a political stunt against the perceived teachings of class in schools, though it appears it is hard to find examples of this in practice. But other books on the list include LGBT Families by Leanne K. Currie-McGhee and Michael J. Basso's The Underground Guide to Teenage Sexuality: An Essential Handbook for Today's Teens and Parents, so it seems a mixed bag of grievances. Basically anything to do with race, gender, sexual orientation, or being trans is a no-no. But there are some political oddities that don't even fit, such as Eyes on Target: Inside Stories from the Brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs by Scott McEwen and Richard Miniter that seem to have been thrown in at random. As well as something which seems to support the beliefs of State Represenative Matt Krause and has been included in error, Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity–and why this harms everybody by Helen Pluckrose. Maybe so he can ask why this isn't in school libraries? Oh, and for no reason anyone can ascertain The Polar Bear Explorers Club by Alex Bell. Something to do with climate change, maybe? We haven't a clue. Here is the full list. Frankly, this may now double up as a recommended reading list if you were so minded. And we are.

Texas Asks if V For Vendetta & Y The Last Man are in School Libraries
  1. 2020 Black Lives Matter marches Markovics, Joyce L. 2021
  2. A complicated love story set in space Hutchinson, Shaun David 2021
  3. A lesson in vengeance Lee, Victoria 2021
  4. As far as you'll take me Stamper, Phil 2021
  5. Be dazzled La Sala, Ryan 2021
  6. Black Lives Matter : from hashtag to the streets Tyner, Artika R. 2021
  7. Can't take that away Salvatore, Steven 2021
  8. Follow your arrow Verdi, Jessica 2021
  9. Have I ever told you Black lives matter King, Shani M. 2021
  10. Perfect on paper Gonzales, S. 2021
  11. Protesting police violence in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
  12. Race and policing in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
  13. Race and the media in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
  14. Racial justice in America : topics for change Nichols, Hedreich 2021
  15. Spin with me Polonsky, Ami 2021
  16. The girls I've been Sharpe, Tess 2021
  17. The key to you and me Brown, Jaye Robin 2021
  18. What is the Black Lives Matter movement? Nichols, Hedreich 2021
  19. What is white privilege? Erickson, Leigh Ann 2021
  20. #BlackLivesMatter : protesting racism Thomas, Rachel L. 2020
  21. A good kind of trouble Ramee, Lisa Moore 2020
  22. A high five for Glenn Burke Bildner, Phil 2020
  23. A home for goddesses and dogs Connor, Leslie 2020
  24. All out : the no-longer-secret stories of queer teens throughout the ages Saundra Mitchell 2020
  25. Ana on the edge Sass, A. J. 2020
  26. Beyond the gender binary Menon, Alok 2020
  27. Blood sport McAdam, Tash 2020
  28. Brave Face: A Memoir Hutchinson, Shaun David 2020
  29. Caste : the origins of our discontents Wilkerson, Isabel 2020
  30. Cemetery boys Thomas, Aiden 2020
  31. Ciel Labelle, Sophie 2020
  32. Cinderella is dead Bayron, Kalynn 2020
  33. Class act Craft, Jerry 2020
  34. Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity–and why this harms everybody Pluckrose, Helen 2020
  35. Darius the Great deserves better Khorram, Adib 2020
  36. Each of us a desert Oshiro, Mark 2020
  37. Fairest : a memoir Talusan, Meredith 2020
  38. Felix ever after Callender, Kacen 2020
  39. Flamer Curato, Mike 2020
  40. Forget this ever happened Clarke, Cassandra Rose 2020
  41. Freeing Finch Rorby, Ginny 2020
  42. Girl crushed Heaney, Katie 2020
  43. Hands Up McDaniel, Breanna 2020
  44. Hello now Valentine, Jenny 2020
  45. Hood feminism : notes from the women that a movement forgot Kendall, Mikki 2020
  46. Hot dog girl Dugan, Jennifer 2020
  47. How it all blew up Ahmadi, Arvin 2020
  48. I am water Specksgoor, Meg 2020
  49. I hope you're listening Ryan, Tom 2020
  50. Identity : a story of transitioning Maison, Corey 2020
  51. If we were us Walther, K.L. 2020
  52. In The Dream House Machado, Carmen Maria 2020
  53. In the role of Brie Hutchens . . . Melleby, Nicole 2020
  54. Infinity son Silvera, Adam 2020
  55. Into the real Brewer, Z 2020
  56. Jane against the world : Roe v. Wade and the fight for reproductive rights Blumenthal, Karen 2020
  57. Julián at the wedding Love, Jessica 2020
  58. La luna dentro de mi Salazar, Aida 2020
  59. Late to the party Quindlen, Kelly 2020
  60. Lobizona Garber, Romina 2020
  61. Love, Creekwood a Simonverse novella Albertalli, Becky 2020
  62. Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor Saad, Layla 2020
  63. Middle school's a drag : you better werk! Howard, Greg 2020
  64. More than a game : race, gender, and politics in sports Doeden, Matt 2020
  65. My heart underwater Fantauzzo, Laurel Flores 2020
  66. My rainbow Neal, Trinity 2020
  67. Rainbow revolutionaries : 50 LGBTQ+ people who made history Prager, Sarah 2020
  68. Rainbow revolutions : power, pride, and protest in the fight for queer rights Lawson, Jamie 2020
  69. Real talk about sex & consent : what every teen needs to know Bradshaw, Cheryl M. 2020
  70. Reverie La Sala, Ryan 2020
  71. Rick Gino, Alex 2020
  72. She, he, they, them : understanding gender identity Stanborough, Rebecca 2020
  73. Shout Anderson, Laurie Halse 2020
  74. The art of saving the world Duyvis, Corinne 2020
  75. The Black Flamingo Atta, Dean 2020
  76. The blood countess Popović, Lana 2020
  77. The bridge Konigsberg, Bill 2020
  78. The deep & dark blue Smith, Niki 2020
  79. The fight for LGBTQ+ rights Smith, Devlin 2020
  80. The fire never goes out : a memoir in pictures Stevenson, Noelle 2020
  81. The gravity of us Stamper, Phil 2020
  82. The love curse of Melody McIntyre Talley, Robin 2020
  83. The magic fish Trung, Le Nguyen 2020
  84. The midnight lie Rutkoski, Marie 2020
  85. The migration north De Medeiros, James 2020
  86. The moon within Salazar, Aida 2020
  87. The new Jim Crow : mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness Alexander, Michelle 2020
  88. The ship we built Bean, Lexie 2020
  89. The truth about keeping secrets Brown, Savannah 2020
  90. The whispers Howard, Greg 2020
  91. They, She, He Easy as ABC Gonzalez, Maya Christina 2020
  92. This book is anti-racist : 20 lessons on how to wake up, take action, and do the work Jewell, Tiffany 2020
  93. This is your time Bridges, Ruby 2020
  94. Understanding gender Dawson, Juno 2020
  95. V For Vendetta Moore, Alan 2020
  96. Wayward witch Córdova, Zoraida 2020
  97. When they call you a terrorist : a story of Black Lives Matter and the power to change the world Khan-Cullors, Patrisse 2020
  98. When we were magic Gailey, Sarah 2020
  99. Who I was with her Tyndall, Nita 2020
  100. You do you : figuring out your body, dating, and sexuality Mirk, Sarah 2020
  101. A kids book about racism Memory, Jelani 2019
  102. All eyes on us Frick, Kit 2019
  103. All the bad apples Fowley-Doyle, Moïra 2019
  104. All the things we do in the dark Mitchell, Saundra 2019
  105. An indigenous peoples' history of the United States for young people Mendoza, Jean 2019
  106. Avoiding bullies? : skills to outsmart and stop them Spilsbury, Louise 2019
  107. Birthday Russo, Meredith 2019
  108. Cold falling white Prendergast, Gabriell 2019
  109. Deposing Nathan Smedley, Zack 2019
  110. Firestarter Sim, Tara 2019
  111. Gender equality Léonard, Marie des Neiges 2019
  112. Gender queer Kobabe, Maia 2019
  113. Her royal highness Hawkins, Rachel 2019
  114. Hold my hand Barakiva, Michael 2019
  115. Ho'onani : hula warrior Gale, Heather 2019
  116. How (not) to ask a boy to prom Goslee, S. J. 2019
  117. How to be an antiracist Kendi, Ibram X. 2019
  118. It feels good to be yourself : a book about gender identity Thorn, Theresa 2019
  119. Ivy Aberdeen's letter to the world Blake, Ashley Herring 2019
  120. Jacob's room to choose Hoffman, Sarah 2019
  121. Juliet takes a breath Rivera, Gabby 2019
  122. Kiss number 8 Venable, Colleen A. F. 2019
  123. Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me Tamaki, Mariko 2019
  124. Let's talk about love Kann, Claire 2019
  125. LGBT families Currie-McGhee, L. K. 2019
  126. Moonstruck. Vol. 2, Some enchanted evening Ellis, Grace 2019
  127. New kid Craft, Jerry 2019
  128. Odd one out Stone, Nic 2019
  129. Of ice and shadows Coulthurst, Audrey 2019
  130. Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir Grimes, Nikki 2019
  131. Orpheus girl Rebele-Henry, Brynne 2019
  132. Pet Emezi, Akwaeke 2019
  133. Rainbow : a first book of pride Genhart, Michael 2019
  134. Red at the bone Woodson, Jacqueline 2019
  135. Redwood and Ponytail Holt, K. A. 2019
  136. Rethinking normal : a memoir in transition Hill, Katie Rain 2019
  137. Sam! Gabriel, Dani 2019
  138. Saturdays with Hitchcock Wittlinger, Ellen 2019
  139. Some girls bind James, Rory 2019
  140. Something like gravity Smith, Amber 2019
  141. Stage dreams Gillman, Melanie 2019
  142. The birds, the bees, and you and me Hinebaugh, Olivia 2019
  143. The Breakaways Johnson, Cathy G. 2019
  144. The deepest breath Grehan, Meg 2019
  145. The devouring gray Herman, Christine Lynn 2019
  146. The downstairs girl Lee, Stacey 2019
  147. The grief keeper Villasante, Alexandra 2019
  148. The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel Atwood, Margaret 2019
  149. The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears Hamen, Susan E. 2019
  150. Y The Last Man Vaughan, Brian K. 2019
  151. The last to let go Smith, Amber 2019
  152. The love & lies of Rukhsana Ali Khan, Sabina 2019
  153. The meaning of birds Brown, Jaye Robin 2019
  154. The mighty heart of Sunny St. James Blake, Ashley Herring 2019
  155. The music of what happens Konigsberg, Bill 2019
  156. The pants project Clarke, Cat 2019
  157. The past and other things that should stay buried Hutchinson, Shaun David 2019
  158. The red scrolls of magic Clare, Cassandra 2019
  159. The stars and the blackness between them Petrus, Junauda 2019
  160. The truth is Ramos, NoNieqa 2019
  161. Things that make white people uncomfortable : adapted for young adults Bennett, Michae 2019
  162. Trans mission : my quest to a beard Bertie, Alex 2019
  163. Unpregnant Hendriks, Jenni 2019
  164. Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up Corinna, Heather 2019
  165. We are lost and found Dunbar, Helene 2019
  166. What Riley wore Arnold, Elana K. 2019
  167. When Aidan became a brother Lukoff, Kyle 2019
  168. White rabbit Roehrig, Caleb 2019
  169. Zenobia July Bunker, Lisa 2019
  170. Ziggy, Stardust & me Brandon, James 2019
  171. All we can do is wait : a novel Lawson, Richard 2018
  172. An African American and Latinx history of the United States Ortiz, Paul 2018
  173. And she was Verdi, Jessica 2018
  174. Being the Change: Lessons and Strategies to Teach Social Comprehension Ahmed, Sara 2018
  175. Boy erased : a memoir of identity, faith, and family Conley, Garrard 2018
  176. Chainbreaker Sim, Tara 2018
  177. Doing it! Witton, Hannah 2018
  178. Everything you love will burn : inside the rebirth of white nationalism in America Tenold, Vegas 2018
  179. Girl made of stars Blake, Ashley Herring 2018
  180. Girl mans up Girard, M-E. 2018
  181. Harvey Milk : the first openly gay elected official in the United States Hollander, Barbara Gottfried 2018
  182. Hate crimes : when intolerance turns violent Sharif, Meghan 2018
  183. Hurricane Child Callender, Kheryn 2018
  184. La carta de Ivy Aberdeen al mundo Blake, Ashley Herrin 2018
  185. Lawn Boy Evison, Jonathan 2018
  186. LGBTQ rights Hyde, Natalie 2018
  187. Lily and Dunkin Gephart, Donna 2018
  188. Little & Lion Colbert, Brandy 2018
  189. Meet cute Jennifer L. Armentrout 2018
  190. Miles away from you Rutledge, A. B. 2018
  191. Moonstruck. Vol. 1, Magic to brew Ellis, Grace 2018
  192. My life as a diamond Manzer, Jenny 2018
  193. Nate expectations Federle, Tim 2018
  194. Nevertheless, we persisted : 48 voices of defiance, strength, and courage. Klobuchar, Amy 2018
  195. Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018
  196. Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018
  197. One half from the east Hashimi, Nadia 2018
  198. One true way Hitchcock, Shannon 2018
  199. Peaceful fights for equal rights Sanders, Rob 2018
  200. Political resistance in the current age Harris, Duchess 2018
  201. Pride : the story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag Sanders, Rob 2018
  202. Prince & knight Haack, Daniel 2018
  203. Pulp Talley, Robin 2018
  204. Sewing the rainbow : the story of Gilbert Baker and the rainbow flag Pitman, Gayle E. 2018
  205. Ship it Lundin, Britta 2018
  206. So you want to talk about race Oluo, Ijeoma 2018
  207. Staying fat for Sarah Byrnes Crutcher, Chris 2018
  208. The art of being normal Williamson, Lisa 2018
  209. The Black power movement and civil unrest Hinton, Kerry 2018
  210. The bride was a boy Chii (Mangaka) 2018
  211. The Polar Bear Explorers' Club Bell, Alex 2018
  212. The summer of Jordi Perez (and the best burger in Los Angeles) Spalding, Amy 2018
  213. This is kind of an epic love story Callender, Kacen 2018
  214. Tomorrow will be different : love, loss, and the fight for trans equality McBride, Sarah 2018
  215. Underneath it all : a history of women's underwear Keyser, Amber 2018
  216. Valkyrie. Book one, Between the blade and the heart Hocking, Amanda 2018
  217. W is for welcome : a celebration of America's diversity Herzog, Brad 2018
  218. What if it's us Albertalli, Becky 2018
  219. What's racism? Rogers, Amy B. 2018
  220. 10 things I can see from here Mac, Carrie 2017
  221. A line in the dark Lo, Malinda 2017
  222. A very, very bad thing Self, Jeffery 2017
  223. A woman's right to an abortion : Roe v. Wade Herda, D. J. 2017
  224. Alan Cole is not a coward Bell, Eric 2017
  225. All American Boys Reynolds, Jason 2017
  226. At the broken places : a mother and trans son pick up the pieces Collins, Mary 2017
  227. At the edge of the universe Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017
  228. Autoboyography Lauren, Christina 2017
  229. Before I had the words : on being a transgender young adult Kergil, Skylar 2017
  230. Being Jazz : my life as a (transgender) teen Jennings, Jazz. 2017
  231. Coming out as transgender Brezina, Corona 2017
  232. Critical perspectives on gender identity Nicki Peter Petrikowski 2017
  233. Drag teen : a tale of angst and wigs Self, Jeffery 2017
  234. Draw the line Linn, Laurent 2017
  235. Dreadnought Daniels, April 2017
  236. Echo after echo Capetta, Amy Rose 2017
  237. Far from the tree : how children and their parents learn to accept one another Solomon, Andrew 2017
  238. Finding community Rodi, Robert 2017
  239. Gender identity : the search for self Light, Kate 2017
  240. George Gino, Alex 2017
  241. Girl : love, sex, romance, and being you Rayne, Karen 2017
  242. Girlness : deal with it body and soul Peters, Diane 2017
  243. Guyness : deal with it body and soul Pitt, Steve 2017
  244. History is all you left me Silvera, Adam 2017
  245. Honestly Ben Konigsberg, Bill 2017
  246. Identifying as transgender Woods, Sara 2017
  247. Identity & gender Ogden, Charlie 2017
  248. In other lands : a novel Brennan, Sarah Rees 2017
  249. It's not like it's a secret Sugiura, Misa 2017
  250. Jane, unlimited Cashore, Kristin 2017
  251. Jaya and Rasa Patel, Sonia 2017
  252. Kaleidoscope song Benwell, Fox 2017
  253. Lana Wachowski Mapua, Jeff 2017
  254. LGBTQ rights Susan Henneberg 2017
  255. LGBTQ+ athletes claim the field : striving for equality Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2017
  256. Like water Podos, Rebecca 2017
  257. Living with religion and faith Rodi, Robert 2017
  258. Looking for group Harrison, Rory 2017
  259. Mama's boyz : in living color! Craft, Jerry 2017
  260. Mask of shadows Miller, Linsey 2017
  261. Meg & Linus Nowinski, Hanna 2017
  262. Our own private universe Talley, Robin 2017
  263. Pants project Clarke, Cat 2017
  264. Queer, there and everywhere : 23 people who changed the world Prager, Sarah 2017
  265. Sovereign Daniels, April 2017
  266. Sparkle boy Newman, Lesléa 2017
  267. Spinning Walden, Tillie 2017
  268. Star-crossed Dee, Barbara 2017
  269. Symptoms of being human Garvin, Jeff 2017
  270. Teens and gender dysphoria Nardo, Don 2017
  271. The 57 Bus Slater, Dashka 2017
  272. The best man Peck, Richard 2017
  273. The edge of the abyss Skrutskie, Emily 2017
  274. The gallery of unfinished girls Karcz, Lauren 2017
  275. The Love Interest Dietrich, Cale 2017
  276. The upside of unrequited Albertalli, Becky 2017
  277. The you I've never known Hopkins, Ellen 2017
  278. They both die at the end Silvera, Adam 2017
  279. Transgender rights and protections Klein, Rebecca T. 2017
  280. Transgender role models and pioneers Penne, Barbra 2017
  281. Transphobia : deal with it and be a gender transcender Skelton, J. Wallace 2017
  282. We are the ants Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017
  283. We now return to regular life : a novel Wilson, Martin 2017
  284. We were eight years in power : an American tragedy Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2017
  285. Absolute brightness Lecesne, James 2016
  286. Aleecia Wells, Maggie 2016
  287. Alex Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  288. Are you LGBTQ? Nagle, Jeanne 2016
  289. As I descended Talley, Robin 2016
  290. Ask me how I got here Heppermann, Christine 2016
  291. Away we go Ostrovski, Emil 2016
  292. Beast Spangler, Brie 2016
  293. Between the world and me Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2016
  294. Bloodline Aros, Dana 2016
  295. Candace Wells, Maggie 2016
  296. Chasing the day Aros, Dana 2016
  297. Con tango son tres Richardson, Justin 2016
  298. Cradle and all Patterson, James 2016
  299. Do you wonder about sex and sexuality? Feinstein, Stephen 2016
  300. Double exposure Birdsall, Bridget 2016
  301. Expecting Freeman, Shannon 2016
  302. Freakboy Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016
  303. Gracefully Grayson Polonsky, Ami 2016
  304. Highly illogical behavior Whaley, John Corey 2016
  305. If I was your girl Russo, Meredith 2016
  306. Introducing Teddy : a gentle story about gender and friendship Walton, Jess 2016
  307. Invisible man, got the whole world watching : a young black man's education Smith, Mychal Denzel 2016
  308. Isabella Wells, Maggie 2016
  309. Jasmine Wells, Maggie 2016
  310. Jess, Chunk, and the road trip to infinity Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016
  311. Just kill me Selzer, Adam 2016
  312. Launching our Black children for success : a guide for parents of kids from three to eighteen Ladner, Joyce A 2016
  313. Leroy Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  314. Look past Devine, Eric 2016
  315. Love beyond body, space, and time : an indigenous LGBT sci-fi anthology Hope Nicholson 2016
  316. Luciana Wells, Maggie 2016
  317. Maria Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  318. Mikala Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  319. Of fire and stars Coulthurst, Audrey 2016
  320. One of a kind, like me = Único como yo Mayeno, Laurin 2016
  321. Pride : celebrating diversity & community Stevenson, Robin 2016
  322. Qué nos hace humanos Garvin, Jeff 2016
  323. Raise the stakes Atwood, Megan 2016
  324. Read me like a book Kessler, Liz 2016
  325. Sex, puberty, and all that stuff : a guide to growing up Bailey, Jacqui. 2016
  326. Shawna Wells, Maggie 2016
  327. South of Sunshine Elmendorf, Dana 2016
  328. Stamped from the beginning : the definitive history of racist ideas in America Kendi, Ibram X. 2016
  329. Tattoo Atlas Floreen, Tim 2016
  330. Teens and LGBT issues Wilcox, Christine 2016
  331. The great American whatever Federle, Tim 2016
  332. The Lottery Hyman, Miles 2016
  333. The other boy Hennessey, M. G. 2016
  334. Tom Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  335. Transgender rights and issues Pelleschi, Andrea 2016
  336. Under threat Stevenson, Robin 2016
  337. We march Evans, Shane 2016
  338. Whatever Goslee, S. J. 2016
  339. When the moon was ours McLemore, Anna-Marie 2016
  340. Without Annette Mason, Jane B. 2016
  341. Wonnie Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
  342. Yo, Simon, homo sapiens Albertalli, Becky 2016
  343. You know me well : a novel LaCour, Nina 2016
  344. "Pink is a girl color" : …and other silly things people say Drageset, Stacy 2015
  345. Abortion : interpreting the constitution Hand, Carol 2015
  346. Abortion Tamara Thompson 2015
  347. Afterworlds Westerfeld, Scott 2015
  348. Alex as well Brugman, Alyssa 2015
  349. And still I rise : black America since MLK : an illustrated chronology Gates, Henry Louis, Jr. 2015
  350. Anything could happen Walton, Will 2015
  351. Aristoteles y Dante descubren los secretos del universo Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2015
  352. Becoming Nicole : the transformation of an American family Nutt, Amy Ellis 2015
  353. Beyond clueless Alsenas, Linas 2015
  354. Combat zone Jones, Patrick 2015
  355. Considering hate : violence, goodness, and justice in American culture and politics Whitlock, Kay 2015
  356. Cut both ways Mesrobian, Carrie 2015
  357. Daughters unto devils Lukavics, Amy 2015
  358. Fans of the impossible life Scelsa, Kate 2015
  359. Fathersonfather Jacobs, Evan 2015
  360. Femme Bach, Mette 2015
  361. Gender issues McIntosh, Kenneth 2015
  362. Girls vs. guys : surprising differences between the sexes Rosen, Michael J. 2015
  363. Grasshopper jungle : a history Smith, Andrew 2015
  364. Guardian London, Alex 2015
  365. High drama Terrell, Brandon 2015
  366. Hold me closer : the Tiny Cooper story Levithan, David 2015
  367. How prevalent is racism in society? Parks, Peggy J. 2015
  368. How to love : a novel Cotugno, Katie 2015
  369. I'll give you the sun Nelson, Jandy 2015
  370. Lizard radio Schmatz, Pat 2015
  371. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Andrews, Jesse 2015
  372. More happy than not Silvera, Adam 2015
  373. My girlfriend's pregnant! : a teen's guide to becoming a dad Shantz-Hilkes, Chloe 2015
  374. None of the above Gregorio, I. W. 2015
  375. Not otherwise specified Moskowitz, Hannah 2015
  376. Out of Darkness Perez, Ashley Hope 2015
  377. Playing a part Wilke, Daria 2015
  378. Promposal Helms, Rhonda 2015
  379. Sex is a funny word : a book about bodies, feelings, and you Silverberg, Cory 2015
  380. Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens agenda Albertalli, Becky 2015
  381. Still life Las Vegas Sie, James 2015
  382. Summer love : an LGBTQ collection Annie Harper 2015
  383. Te daría el sol Nelson, Jandy 2015
  384. Teen legal rights Hudson, David L. 2015
  385. Tell me again how a crush should feel Farizan, Sara 2015
  386. The first principle : a novel Shrock, Marissa 2015
  387. The five stages of Andrew Brawley Hutchinson, Shaun David 2015
  388. The Gale encyclopedia of medicine Jacqueline L. Longe 2015
  389. The gods of Tango De Robertis, Carolina 2015
  390. The underground girls of Kabul : in search of a hidden resistance in Afghanistan Nordberg, Jenny 2015
  391. This book is gay Dawson, Juno 2015
  392. Top 250 LGBTQ books for teens : coming out, being out, and the search for community Cart, Michael 2015
  393. Transgender lives : complex stories, complex voice Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2015
  394. Transgender people Tamara Thompson 2015
  395. Two boys kissing Levithan, David 2015
  396. Wandering son, vol. 8 Shimura, Takako 2015
  397. What philosophy can do Gutting, Gary 2015
  398. Will Grayson, Will Grayson Green, John 2015
  399. Willful machines Floreen, Tim 2015
  400. Wonders of the invisible world Barzak, Christopher 2015
  401. You and me and him Dinnison, Kris 2015
  402. Adam Schrag, Ariel 2014
  403. Beyond magenta : transgender teens speak out Kuklin, Susan 2014
  404. Citizen : an American lyric Rankine, Claudia 2014
  405. Do abstinence programs work? Christine Watkins 2014
  406. Does this happen to everyone? : a budding adult's guide to puberty Helms, Antje 2014
  407. Everything changes Hale, Samantha 2014
  408. Everything leads to you LaCour, Nina 2014
  409. Eyes on target : inside stories from the brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs McEwen, Scott 2014
  410. Fan art Tregay, Sarah 2014
  411. Far from you Sharpe, Tess 2014
  412. Gabi, a girl in pieces Quintero, Isabel 2014
  413. Gender identity Petrikowski, Nicki Peter 2014
  414. Great Benincasa, Sara 2014
  415. I am Jazz! Herthel, Jessica 2014
  416. Jacob's new dress Hoffman, Sarah 2014
  417. Lies my girlfriend told me Peters, Julie Anne 2014
  418. Love & leftovers : a novel in verse Tregay, Sarah 2014
  419. Moon at nine Ellis, Deborah 2014
  420. Morris Micklewhite and the tangerine dress Baldacchino, Christine 2014
  421. My best friend, maybe Carter, Caela 2014
  422. Native America and the question of genocide Alvarez, Alex 2014
  423. No one needs to know Grace, Amanda 2014
  424. One man guy Barakiva, Michael 2014
  425. Remake Todd, Ilima 2014
  426. Separate is never equal Tonatiuh, Duncan 2014
  427. Sexual disorders Vitale, Ann E. 2014
  428. Sexually transmitted diseases David Haugen et al 2014
  429. Sexually transmitted infections Hunter, Miranda 2014
  430. Some assembly required : the not-so-secret life of a transgender teen Andrews, Arin 2014
  431. The baby tree Blackall, Sophie 2014
  432. The boy I love Gramont, Nina de 2014
  433. The edge of the water George, Elizabeth 2014
  434. The offenders : saving the world while serving detention! Craft, Jerry 2014
  435. The sowing Dos Santos, Steven 2014
  436. The way back Mac, Carrie 2014
  437. This One Summer Tamaki, Mariko 2014
  438. Tomboy : a graphic memoir Prince, Liz 2014
  439. Undone Clarke, Cat 2014
  440. Wandering son, vol 7 Shimura, Takako 2014
  441. Wandering son, vol. 6 Shimura, Takako 2014
  442. Wonder Woman unbound : the curious history of the world's most famous heroine Hanley, Tim 2014
  443. 100 questions you'd never ask your parents : straight answers to teens' questions about sex, sexuality, and health Henderson, Elisabeth 2013
  444. A is for Activist Nagara, Innosanto 2013
  445. Abortion Noël Merino 2013
  446. Archenemy Hoblin, Paul 2013
  447. Doing it right : making smart, safe, and satisfying choices about sex Pardes, Bronwen 2013
  448. Ebony & ivy : race, slavery, and the troubled history of America's universities Wilder, Craig Steven 2013
  449. Golden boy : a novel Tarttelin, Abigail 2013
  450. If you could be mine Farizan, Sara 2013
  451. It's our prom (so deal with it) Peters, Julie Anne 2013
  452. LGBTQ families : the ultimate teen guide Apelqvist, Eva 2013
  453. Life in outer space Keil, Melissa 2013
  454. Marco impossible Moskowitz, Hannah 2013
  455. Multicultural education : issues and perspectives James A. Banks 2013
  456. On the come up : a novel, based on a true story Weyer, Hannah 2013
  457. One of those hideous books where the mother dies Sones, Sonya 2013
  458. Openly straight Konigsberg, Bill 2013
  459. Proxy London, Alex 2013
  460. Qué me está pasando? : las respuestas a algunas de las preguntas más embarazosas del mundo Mayle, Peter 2013
  461. Respecting the contributions of LGBT Americans Kingston, Anna 2013
  462. Roe v. Wade : abortion and a woman's right to privacy Higgins, Melissa 2013
  463. See you at Harry's Knowles, Johanna 2013
  464. Sex David Haugen 2013
  465. Sexual orientation Lauri S. Scherer 2013
  466. Should abortion be legal? Mooney, Carla 2013
  467. Should teens have access to birth control? Nardo, Don 2013
  468. Tessa Masterson will go to prom Franklin, Emily 2013
  469. The culling Dos Santos, Steven 2013
  470. The cutting room floor Klehr, Dawn 2013
  471. The fight Karre, Elizabeth 2013
  472. The LGBT community Seba, Jaime 2013
  473. The sin eater's confession Bick, Ilsa J. 2013
  474. The sweet revenge of Celia Door Finneyfrock, Kare 2013
  475. The undivided past : humanity beyond our differences Cannadine, David 2013
  476. The waiting tree Moynihan, Lindsay 2013
  477. Wandering son, vol. 4 Shimura, Takako 2013
  478. Wandering son, vol. 5 Shimura, Takako 2013
  479. A guy's guide to sexuality and sexual identity in the 21st century Craig, Joe 2012
  480. Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2012
  481. Ask the passengers King, A. S. 2012
  482. Beautiful music for ugly children Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2012
  483. Birth control Roman Espejo 2012
  484. Burn Gibson, Heath 2012
  485. Drama Telgemeier, Raina 2012
  486. En el bosque Stevenson, Robin H. 2012
  487. Far from the tree : parents, children, and the search for identity Solomon, Andrew 2012
  488. Gone, gone, gone Moskowitz, Hannah 2012
  489. Happy families Davis, Tanita S. 2012
  490. Homo Harris, Michael 2012
  491. Hook up Firmston, Kim 2012
  492. I'm pregnant, now what? Stanley, Cleo 2012
  493. Kiss the morning star Hoole, Elissa Janine 2012
  494. Love & Haight Carlton, Susan R. 2012
  495. My awful popularity plan Rudetsky, Seth 2012
  496. My heartbeat Freymann-Weyr, Garret 2012
  497. My mixed-up berry blue summer Gennari, Jennifer 2012
  498. October mourning : a song for Matthew Shepard Newman, Lesléa 2012
  499. Privacy Noël Merino 2012
  500. Reluctantly Alice Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds 2012
  501. Shine Myracle, Lauren 2012
  502. Teenage sex and pregnancy Parks, Peggy J. 2012
  503. Teenage sexuality Aarti D. Stephens 2012
  504. The difference between you and me George, Madeleine 2012
  505. The letter Q : queer writers' notes to their younger selves Sarah Moon 2012
  506. The miseducation of Cameron Post Danforth, Emily M. 2012
  507. The questions within Schaeffer, Teresa 2012
  508. The ultimate guys' body book : not-so-stupid questions about your body Larimore, Walter L. 2012
  509. Wandering son, vol. 3 Shimura, Takako 2012
  510. A new generation of homosexuality : modern trends in gay and lesbian communities Palmer, Bill 2011
  511. Abortion Noah Berlatsky 2011
  512. Being gay, staying healthy Seba, Jaime 2011
  513. Birth control Noël Merino 2011
  514. Coming out : telling family and friends Seba, Jaime 2011
  515. Crossing lines Volponi, Paul 2011
  516. Donovan's big day Newman, Lesléa 2011
  517. Dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011
  518. Dying to live Baldwin, Kim 2011
  519. Feeling wrong in your own body : understanding what it means to be transgender Seba, Jaime 2011
  520. Final takedown Sherrard, Brent R. 2011
  521. Gay and lesbian role models Seba, Jaime 2011
  522. Gay believers : homosexuality and religion Sanna, Emily 2011
  523. Gay issues and politics : marriage, the military, & work place discrimination Seba, Jaime 2011
  524. Gay people of color : facing prejudices, forging identities Seba, Jaime 2011
  525. Gays and mental health : fighting depression, saying no to suicide Seba, Jaime 2011
  526. GLBTQ : the survival guide for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning teens Huegel, Kelly 2011
  527. H.I.V.E. : dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011
  528. Homophobia : from social stigma to hate crimes Palmer, Bill 2011
  529. Homosexuality around the world : safe havens, cultural challenges Seba, Jaime 2011
  530. Hooked Greenman, Catherine 2011
  531. In my father's house Harris, E. Lynn 2011
  532. In trouble Levine, Ellen 2011
  533. It gets better : coming out, overcoming bullying, and creating a life worth living Dan Savage 2011
  534. Notes from the blender Cook, Trish 2011
  535. Pearl Knowles, Johanna 2011
  536. Pink Wilkinson, Lili 2011
  537. Pretend you love me : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011
  538. Putting makeup on the fat boy Wright, Bil 2011
  539. Qué pasa en mi cuerpo? : el libro para muchachas Madaras, Lynda 2011
  540. Religion in America David Haugen 2011
  541. She loves you, she loves you not– : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011
  542. Sister mischief Goode, L. 2011
  543. Smashing the stereotypes: what does it mean to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender? Seba, Jaime 2011
  544. Stick Smith, Andrew 2011
  545. Teen sex Olivia Ferguson 2011
  546. The Latino/a condition : a critical reader Richard Delgado 2011
  547. The test Kern, Peggy 2011
  548. Wandering son, vol. 1 Shimura, Takako 2011
  549. Wandering son, vol. 2 Shimura, Takako 2011
  550. We are all born free Amnesty International 2011
  551. What causes sexual orientation? : genetics, biology, psychology Palmer, Bill 2011
  552. With or without you Farrey, Brian 2011
  553. A love story starring my dead best friend Horner, Emily 2010
  554. Abortion David Haugen 2010
  555. After Efaw, Amy 2010
  556. Ash Lo, Malinda 2010
  557. Dear diary, I'm pregnant : ten real life stories Englander, Anrenée 2010
  558. Do abstinence programs work? Christina Fisanick 2010
  559. Friendship, dating, and relationships Payment, Simone 2010
  560. From the notebooks of Melanin Sun Woodson, Jacqueline 2010
  561. Girls on the edge : the four factors driving the new crisis for girls : sexual identity, the cyberbubble, obsessions, environmental toxins Sax,
  562. Leonard 2010
  563. GLBT teens and society Nagle, Jeanne 2010
  564. I'll get there, it better be worth the trip Donovan, John 2010
  565. Jumpstart the world Hyde, Catherine Ryan 2010
  566. Kiss Wilson, Jacqueline 2010
  567. Life at school and in the community Worth, Richard 2010
  568. Love drugged Klise, James 2010
  569. Masked McClintock, Norah 2010
  570. Quinceañera Ilan Stavans 2010
  571. Scars Rainfield, C. A. 2010
  572. Sex : a book for teens : an uncensored guide to your body, sex, and safety Hasler, Nikol 2010
  573. The accidental adventures of India McAllister Agell, Charlotte 2010
  574. The dear one Woodson, Jacqueline 2010
  575. The grace of silence Norris, Michele 2010
  576. The history of White people Painter, Nell Irvin 2010
  577. The less-dead Lurie, April 2010
  578. They called themselves the K.K.K. : the birth of an American terrorist group Bartoletti, Susan Campbell 2010
  579. Will Boyd, Maria 2010
  580. Almost perfect Katcher, Brian 2009
  581. Black Rabbit summer Brooks, Kevin 2009
  582. Freaks and revelations : a novel Hurwin, Davida 2009
  583. Gender danger : survivors of rape, human trafficking, and honor killings Simons, Rae 2009
  584. Glitter Daniels, Babygirl 2009
  585. Grown in 60 seconds Lee, Darrien 2009
  586. Hate crimes Hudson, David L. 2009
  587. How beautiful the ordinary : twelve stories of identity Michael Cart 2009
  588. In our mothers' house Polacco, Patricia 2009
  589. La tormenta Bell, William 2009
  590. Love is the higher law Levithan, David 2009
  591. Magic and misery Marino, Peter 2009
  592. My invented life Bjorkman, Lauren 2009
  593. My most excellent year : a novel of love, Mary Poppins, & Fenway Park Kluger, Steve 2009
  594. Rage : a love story Peters, Julie Anne 2009
  595. Say the word Garsee, Jeannine 2009
  596. Sex : if you're scared of the truth don't read this! : straight talk from a former U.S. Marine Sommer, Carl 2009
  597. Sprout, or, My salad days, when I was green in judgment Peck, Dale 2009
  598. The abortion debate : understanding the issues Haney, Johannah 2009
  599. The God box Sanchez, Alex 2009
  600. The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Robert N. Golden 2009
  601. The vast fields of ordinary Burd, Nick 2009
  602. Abortion : a documentary and reference guide Rose, Melody 2008
  603. Big guy Stevenson, Robin 2008
  604. Boy minus girl Uhlig, Richard Allen 2008
  605. Conception Buckhanon, Kalisha 2008
  606. Dishes Wallace, Rich 2008
  607. Falling hard : 100 love poems by teenagers Betsy Franco 2008
  608. Fancy white trash Geerling, Marjetta 2008
  609. Gravity Lieberman, Leanne 2008
  610. Hit the road, Manny Burch, Christian 2008
  611. Life, death and sacrifice : women and family in the Holocaust Esther Hertzog 2008
  612. Love & lies : Marisol's story Wittlinger, Ellen 2008
  613. Lucas y yo O'Hearn, Audrey 2008
  614. Making smart choices about sexual activity Perkins, Stephanie C. 2008
  615. Mousetraps Schmatz, Pat 2008
  616. No girls allowed: tales of daring women dressed as men for love, freedom and adventure Hughes, Susan 2008
  617. Nothing pink Hardy, Mark 2008
  618. Out of the pocket Konigsberg, Bill 2008
  619. Roe v. Wade Hillstrom, Laurie Collier 2008
  620. Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, reproduction, contraception, and sexually transmitted infections …
  621. Sandra Augustyn Lawton 2008
  622. Suicide notes : a novel Ford, Michael Thomas 2008
  623. The abortion debate Farrell, Courtney 2008
  624. The dirt on sex Lookadoo, Justin 2008
  625. The last exit to normal Harmon, Michael B. 2008
  626. The traitor game Collins, B. R. 2008
  627. Two parties, one tux, and a very short film about The grapes of wrath Goldman, Steven 2008
  628. We the students : Supreme Court cases for and about students Raskin, Jamin B. 2008
  629. What they always tell us Wilson, Martin 2008
  630. Women's rights Justin Karr 2008
  631. Youth with gender issues : seeking an identity McIntosh, Kenneth 2008
  632. 7 days at the hot corner Trueman, Terry 2007
  633. Abortion Juettner, Bonnie 2007
  634. Abortion Marcovitz, Hal 2007
  635. Abortion Norah Piehl 2007
  636. Annie on my mind Garden, Nancy 2007
  637. Another kind of cowboy Juby, Susan 2007
  638. Freak show St. James, James 2007
  639. Gender identity : the ultimate teen guide Winfield, Cynthia L. 2007
  640. Getting it Sanchez, Alex 2007
  641. Great events from history. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender events,1848-2006. Vol 1 Lillian Faderman 2007
  642. Grl2grl : short fictions Peters, Julie Anne 2007
  643. Hang-ups, hook-ups, and holding out : stuff you need to know about your body, sex, and dating Holmes, Melisa 2007
  644. Hear us out! : lesbian and gay stories of struggle, progress and hope, 1950 to the present Garden, Nancy 2007
  645. Kissing Kate Myracle, Lauren 2007
  646. My life as a rhombus Johnson, Varian 2007
  647. Naomi and Ely's no kiss list : a novel Cohn, Rachel 2007
  648. Parrotfish Wittlinger, Ellen 2007
  649. S.E.X. : the all-you-need-to-know progressive sexuality guide to get you through high school and college Corinna, Heather 2007
  650. Sex for guys Forssberg, Manne 2007
  651. Sexual decisions : the ultimate teen guide Gowen, L. Kris 2007
  652. Teen pregnancy Emma Carlson Berne 2007
  653. Teenage pregnancy and parenting Lisa Frick 2007
  654. The abortion controversy Lucinda Almond 2007
  655. The what's happening to my body? book for boys Madaras, Lynda 2007
  656. The what's happening to my body? book for girls : a growing-up guide for parents and daughters Madaras, Lynda 2007
  657. Tips on having a gay (ex) boyfriend Jones, Carrie 2007
  658. Your sexuality Hirschmann, Kris 2007
  659. 101 questions about reproduction : or how 1 + 1 = 3 or 4 or more– Brynie, Faith Hickman 2006
  660. A tale of two summers Sloan, Brian 2006
  661. Abortion : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2006
  662. Absolute convictions : my father, a city, and the conflict that divided America Press, Eyal 2006
  663. Angel's choice Baratz-Logsted, Lauren 2006
  664. Between Mom and Jo Peters, Julie Anne 2006
  665. Bioethics : who lives, who dies, and who decides? Altman, Linda Jacobs 2006
  666. Crush Mac, Carrie 2006
  667. Dating, relationships, and sexuality : what teens should know Beckman, Wendy Hart 2006
  668. Equal rights O'Connor, Maureen 2006
  669. It's not the stork! : a book about girls, boys, babies, bodies, families, and friends Harris, Robie H. 2006
  670. Playing the field : a novel Bildner, Phil 2006
  671. Ready or not? : a girl's guide to making her own decisions about dating, love, and sex Radziszewicz, Tina 2006
  672. Reproductive rights William Dudley 2006
  673. Safe sex 101 : an overview for teens Hyde, Margaret O. 2006
  674. So hard to say Sanchez, Alex 2006
  675. Teenage sexuality Ken R. Wells 2006
  676. The abortion rights movement Meghan Powers 2006
  677. The full spectrum : a new generation of writing about gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and other identities Levithan, David 2006
  678. Tres con tango Richardson, Justin 2006
  679. When religion & politics mix : how matters of faith influence political policies McIntosh, Kenneth 2006
  680. Wide awake Levithan, David 2006
  681. Absolutely, positively not gay LaRochelle, David 2005
  682. And Tango makes three Richardson, Justin 2005
  683. Antonio's card = La tarjeta de Antonio Gonzalez, Rigoberto 2005
  684. Boy girl boy Koertge, Ronald 2005
  685. Far from Xanadu Peters, Julie Anne 2005
  686. Girl, nearly 16, absolute torture Limb, Sue 2005
  687. Image and identity : becoming the person you are Gowen, L. Kris 2005
  688. M or F? : a novel Papademetriou, Lisa 2005
  689. Rainbow High Sanchez, Alex 2005
  690. Rainbow road Sanchez, Alex 2005
  691. Roe v. Wade : a women's choice? Gold, Susan Dudley 2005
  692. Sky bridge Pritchett, Laura 2005
  693. Stained Jacobson, Jennifer 2005
  694. Taking responsibility : a teen's guide to contraception and pregnancy Lange, Donna 2005
  695. Teen sex Christine Watkins 2005
  696. The center of the world Steinhöfel, Andreas 2005
  697. The courage to be yourself : true stories by teens about cliques, conflicts, and overcoming peer pressure Al Desetta 2005
  698. The hookup artist Shaw, Tucker 2005
  699. The Order of the Poison Oak Hartinger, Brent 2005
  700. The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Mark J. Kittleson 2005
  701. Totally Joe Howe, James 2005
  702. Abortion : understanding the debate Gay, Kathlyn 2004
  703. Bend, don't shatter : poets on the beginning of desire T. Cole Rachel 2004
  704. Beyond choice : reproductive freedom in the 21st century Sanger, Alexander 2004
  705. Geography Club Hartinger, Brent 2004
  706. Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints Auriana Ojeda 2004
  707. It's perfectly normal : a book about changing bodies, growing up, sex, and sexual health Harris, Robie H. 2004
  708. Lucky De Oliveira, Eddie 2004
  709. Orphea Proud Wyeth, Sharon Dennis 2004
  710. Paper trail : common sense in uncommon times Goodman, Ellen 2004
  711. Sonny's house of spies Lyon, George Ella 2004
  712. Teens & sex Marcovitz, Hal 2004
  713. The Bermudez Triangle : a novel Johnson, Maureen 2004
  714. The dateable rules : a guide to the sexes Lookadoo, Justin 2004
  715. What happened to Lani Garver Plum-Ucci, Carol 2004
  716. 101 questions about sex and sexuality– : with answers for the curious, cautious, and confused Brynie, Faith Hickman 2003
  717. Abortion Mary E. Williams 2003
  718. Dateable : are you? are they? Lookadoo, Justin 2003
  719. Gingerbread Cohn, Rachel 2003
  720. If wishes were horses McInerney-Whiteford, Merry 2003
  721. Keeping you a secret : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2003
  722. La guia esencial sobre sexualidad adolescente : un manual indispensable para los adolescentes y padres Basso, Michael J. 2003
  723. Middlesex Eugenides, Jeffrey 2003
  724. Rainbow boys Sanchez, Alex 2003
  725. Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, human reproduction, and sexually transmitted diseases : including
  726. facts ab Deborah A. Stanley 2003
  727. Target Johnson, Kathleen Jeffrie 2003
  728. Teen pregnancy Nolan, Mary 2003
  729. The earthborn Collins, Paul 2003
  730. The girl with a baby Olsen, Sylvia 2003
  731. The house you pass on the way Woodson, Jacqueline 2003
  732. The underground guide to teenage sexuality : an essential handbook for today's teens and parents Basso, Michael J. 2003
  733. Any way the wind blows : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 2002
  734. Boy v. girl? : how gender shapes who we are, what we want, and how we get along Abrahams, George 2002
  735. Dancing naked : a novel Hrdlitschka, Shelley 2002
  736. Death wind Bell, William 2002
  737. Inventions and inventors Roger Smith 2002
  738. Talk about sex : the battles over sex education in the United States Irvine, Janice M. 2002
  739. Teen pregnancy Cassedy, Patrice 2002
  740. Teen sex Tamara L. Roleff 2002
  741. Teens and sex Myra H. Immell 2002
  742. The guy book : an owner's manual for teens : safety, maintenance, and operating instructions for teens Jukes, Mavis 2002
  743. The shell house Newbery, Linda 2002
  744. Abortion Lassieur, Allison 2001
  745. Alison, who went away Vande Velde, Vivian 2001
  746. Birth control and protection : options for teens Peacock, Judith 2001
  747. Conversaciones : relatos de padres y madres de hijas lesbianas e hijos gay Mariana Romo-Carmona 2001
  748. Empress of the world Ryan, Sara 2001
  749. Highwire moon : a novel Straight, Susan 2001
  750. Love rules Reynolds, Marilyn 2001
  751. Pregnancy William Dudley 2001
  752. Pugdog U'ren, Andrea 2001
  753. Teen pregnancy Myra H. Immell 2001
  754. The Abortion controversy Lynette Knapp 2001
  755. The Ethics of abortion Jennifer A. Hurley 2001
  756. The reproductive system O'Donnell, Kerri 2001
  757. The shared heart : portraits and stories celebrating lesbian, gay, and bisexual young people Mastoon, Adam 2001
  758. Borrowed light Feinberg, Anna 2000
  759. Eight seconds Ferris, Jean 2000
  760. Everything you need to know about sexual identity Donaldson-Forbes, Jeff 2000
  761. Healthy sexuality : what is it? Endersbe, Julie 2000
  762. Holly's secret Garden, Nancy 2000
  763. Katie.Com Tarbox, Katherine 2000
  764. Problems of death : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2000
  765. Protect and defend : a novel Patterson, Richard North 2000
  766. Teen pregnancy : tough choices Endersbe, Julie 2000
  767. Teen sex : risks and consequences Endersbe, Julie 2000
  768. Teen suicide Tamara L. Roleff 2000
  769. The abortion conflict : a pro/con issue Durrett, Deanne 2000
  770. When can I start dating? : questions about love, sex, and a cure for zits Watkins, James 2000
  771. Best best colors Hoffman, Eric 1999
  772. Deal with it! : a whole new approach to your body, brain, and life as a gurl Drill, Esther 1999
  773. Everything you need to know about going to the gynecologist Diamond, Shifra 1999
  774. From boys to men : all about adolescence and you Gurian, Michael 1999
  775. It's so amazing! : a book about eggs, sperm, birth, babies, and families Harris, Robie H. 1999
  776. Kids still having kids : talking about teen pregnancy Bode, Janet 1999
  777. The blue lawn Taylor, William 1999
  778. The teenage body book McCoy, Kathy 1999
  779. The teenage guy's survival guide Daldry, Jeremy 1999
  780. The year they burned the books Garden, Nancy 1999
  781. Thumbelina : a novel Koenig, Andrea 1999
  782. "Hello," I lied : a novel Kerr, M. E. 1998
  783. Articles of faith : a frontline history of the abortion wars Gorney, Cynthia 1998
  784. Changing bodies, changing lives : a book for teens on sex and relationships Bell, Ruth 1998
  785. Cool and celibate? : sex or no sex Bull, David 1998
  786. Gay and lesbian rights : a struggle Oliver, Marilyn Tower 1998
  787. Love, sex, and God Ameiss, Bill 1998
  788. Roe v. Wade : abortion and the Supreme Court Romaine, Deborah S 1998
  789. The last time I wore a dress Scholinski, Daphne 1998
  790. "I'm pregnant, now what do I do?" Buckingham, Robert W. 1997
  791. A baby doesn't make the man : alternative sources of power and manhood for young men Jamiolkowski, Raymond M. 1997
  792. Abortion : opposing viewpoints Tamara L. Roleff 1997
  793. Dear diary, I'm pregnant : teenagers talk about their pregnancy Englander, Anrenée 1997
  794. Everything you need to know about teen pregnancy Hughes, Tracy 1997
  795. The legal atlas of the United States Fast, Julius 1997
  796. The new Civil War : the lesbian and gay struggle for civil rights Silver, Diane 1997
  797. What's the big secret? : a guide to sex for girls and boys Brown, Laurene Krasny 1997
  798. Whistle me home Wersba, Barbara 1997
  799. Bad boy Wieler, Diana J. 1996
  800. Free your mind : the book for gay, lesbian, and bisexual youth–and their allies Bass, Ellen 1996
  801. It's a girl thing : how to stay healthy, safe, and in charge Jukes, Mavis 1996
  802. The abortion battle : looking at both sides Lowenstein, Felicia 1996
  803. The case of Roe v. Wade Stevens, Leonard A. 1996
  804. The Seventeen guide to sex and your body Weill, Sabrina Solin 1996
  805. Baby be-bop Block, Francesca Lia 1995
  806. Beyond dreams : true-to-life series from Hamilton High Reynolds, Marilyn 1995
  807. Human sexuality : opposing viewpoints Brenda Stalcup 1995
  808. Looking for Jamie Bridger Springer, Nancy 1995
  809. My two uncles Vigna, Judith 1995
  810. The abortion controversy Charles Cozic 1995
  811. The eagle kite : a novel Fox, Paula 1995
  812. The journey out : a guide for and about lesbian, gay and bisexual teens Pollack, Rachel 1995
  813. Am I blue? : coming out from the silence Marion Dane Bauer 1994
  814. Deliver us from Evie Kerr, M. E. 1994
  815. Hearing us out : voices from the gay and lesbian community Sutton, Roger 1994
  816. Invisible life : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 1994
  817. Pregnancy : private decisions, public debates Gay, Kathlyn 1994
  818. Pregnancy Cush, Cathie 1994
  819. Roe v. Wade : abortion Gold, Susan Dudley 1994
  820. Roe v. Wade : the abortion question Herda, D. J. 1994
  821. The reproductive system Silverstein, Alvin 1994
  822. You are the Supreme Court justice Aaseng, Nathan 1994
  823. Black swan. Dhondy, Farrukh 1993
  824. Detour for Emmy Reynolds, Marilyn 1993
  825. Drugs and sex Boyd, George A. 1993
  826. Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints William Dudley 1993
  827. The cider house rules Irving, John 1993
  828. The confessions of Nat Turner Styron, William 1993

 

