Batman: The Three Jokers #2? Thank FOC It's Friday, 28th August 2020

Thank FOC It's Friday. Okay, okay, it's Sunday now. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Hidden Society returns from Dark Horse with a rescheduled #3.

Also Skulldigger & Skeleton Boy #4.

IDW is releasing a compilation of Batman Maxx : Arkham Dreams #1-3 two weeks ahead of the release of #4 and #5.

How did Canto II Hollow Men #1 do? Voyage To The Stars #1? #2 is up, with a free 1:10 cover.

Sonic The Hedgehog: Bad Guys launches with 1:10 and 1:25 free variants.

Savage Dragon #252 will parody and take on Sunday cartoon strips for the entire issue, from Doonesbury to Peanuts and beyond.

Doctor Doom returns with #7.

Immortal She-Hulk launches its one-shot in the wake of Empyre.

Juggernaut #1 launches from Marvel Comics too, including a 1:200 reddish brown blank cover.

How did Maestro #1 do? Second print and a #2 are up.

X Of Swords Creation #1 is up, kicking off X Of Swords including 1:10 and 1:100 variants.

How did Mega Man #1 do? Power Rangers Drakkon New Dawn #1?#2 for both are up, including 1:25 covers.

Unkindness Of Ravens #1 by Dan Panosian and Marianna Ignazzi is the latest Boom creator-owned launch, with a 1:10 cover from Jenny Frison, all returnable.

Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan' s Autumnal #1 launches from Vault Comics, all returnable.

Engineward #3 is up as is Shadow Service #2…

Miles To Go #1 by B. Clay Moore and Stephen Molnar launches from AfterShock Comics, returnable to those who order over ten copies, and a Francesco Francavilla 1:15 cover.

While DC Comics through UCS, Lunar and Diamond UK has Three Jokers #2 going to FOC, and all Premium Variants have a minimum order of 50 copies per cover. Oh and there's Dark Nights: Death Metal: Speed Metal one-shot with the Flashes as well.

What's on your FOC?

