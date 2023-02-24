The Bad Idea ComicsPRO 2023 Presentation Video Has Leaked Bad Idea Comics has just made their presentation at the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit 2023. And they just ran this video. It is... a little on the meta side.

Okay, so Bad Idea Comics has just made their presentation at the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit 2023. And they just ran this video. It is… a little on the meta side. So bear with it while it begins, and imagine you are in a room full of retailers who have just been through twenty such videos, and enjoy. Especially the Bad Idea Expense Account which is now… open.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The new rebranding has seen them, continue to launch PR stunts to a) get attention and b) raise money by exploiting FOMO of comic collectors, even as the details are increasingly made more ridiculous. And now they are trying to crowdfund their own extinction. Even while they are trying to promote themselves and their comics to comic book retailers at the ComicsPRO Summit -and even though only around 200+ comic book retailers are even allowed to order copies, and only after going through serious hoops to get there.

Basically, if they say they have an expense account and are willing to use it, and you find yourself in Pittsburgh, then use it. Show them what a bad idea an open bar really is. And post the evidence as well… maybe that will be worth a few points in their Bad Idea Fan Cup.

Expect more news as ComicsPRO 2023 continues through until this Saturday. Companies attending include 2000 AD/Rebellion Publising, A Wave Blue World, Anomaly Productions, Bad Idea Comics, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BINC, Book County Clearance House, Boom Studios, CEX Publishing, Comic Shop Assistant, Comic Hub, DC, Diamond Comic Distributors, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios, Manage Comics, Marvel, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Penguin Random House, ReedPop, Rocketship Entertainment, Scholastic, Skybound Entertainment, Source Point Press, TCG Player, Universal Distribution, Valiant Entertainment, Vault Comics, Visi8 Entertainment, Viz Media, and Yen Press.