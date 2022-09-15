The Black-And-White D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Variant in the Wild

At D23 Expo in Anaheim this past weekend, Marvel Comics gave away two exclusive-to-the-show editions of Amazing Fantasy #1000, featuring the work of Neil Gaiman, Steve McNiven, Dan Slott, Armando Iannucci and more at the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, with one copy of each variant given away per person. Multiple copies now having sold for $310, for each copy.

But Marvel editors C.B. Cebulski and Nick Lowe also gave out very limited editions of that comic with a black-and-white cover, limited to 25 copies with a certificate of provenance. No copies of those have been listed on eBay, but proof of ownership have been pposted to Instagram. Such as these folks who were first in line to the panel.

On Instagram, Alexi Samaan posted the folloing images and notes;

One of my true main goals was to get this Amazing Fantasy #1000 D23 Exclusive black and white variant, not only that but the people around me, making sure they win to. Thank you so much for making this magical. Keeping the ritual going as a original owner of the D23 B&W Exclusive variant. Now that's a true Exclusive right there boys/gals. Time for New York for @cgccomics to do there magic and get @delgaduck and @ramosland @cbcebulski to add there sigs on it. Let's keep it traditional. D23 is one of the top cons to go to, you have to experience it to believe it. I went alone for the 1st time in 2019 when no one believed in going and Now all my friends loved it and planning to come back. Thank you so much, very humbled. 🙏 #godlycomics #shortboxed #godlycomicsxshortboxed #marvel #cbcebulski #humbertoramos

Here you go the Amazing fantasy #1000 D23 B&W Exclusive #24 of 25.(Kobes #) will be getting this trippled signed at #nycc2022 and before that cleaned and pressed by @thecomicbookpresser. I trust him with my pressing/cleaning. We shall see what @cgccomics grades the one I gave them at sdcc and this one as well. #godlycomics #d23expo

Here are the guys who got their copies, in a photo with C.B. Cebulski, used with permission. Alexi, who used to work on security for actors, and now buys, sells and collects comcis at shows, told me "He saw us and he recognized me from when I got the first one as well back in 2019. Seems like he's keeping an eye who he passes them Out to cuz last time two of them were sold one on ebay and one to comictom at nycc. He wants people to cherish them and keep them because they are very special gifts. Normally gifts are supposed to be kept u know."

Three copies side by side… you won't see this again.

D23 Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot stage

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief

C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special

exclusive giveaway (while supplies last) D23 Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos

Saturday, September 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!