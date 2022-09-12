Marvel's Free D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Go For $330 on eBay Each

Two editions of Amazing Fantasy #1000 were given away by Marvel Comics at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this past weekend, alongside the 60th anniversary of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, published in August 1962.

And at D23, Marvel Comics gave away two exclusive-to-the-show editions of the extra-sized comic, featuring the work of Neil Gaiman, Steve McNiven, Dan Slott, Armando Iannucci and more at the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, with one copy of each variant given away per person.

The two D23 cover variants drawn by artist Humberto Ramos and coloured by Edgar Delgado, feature Marvel Comics and Disney characters together. One has Mickey Mouse handing Spider-Man a cake for the web-slinger's 60th Anniversary, and another shows Spider-Man presenting a cake to Disney characters to commemorate The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary next year. These celebratory event covers for D23 are the only time that Disney allows this kind of crossover between Disney and Marvel IP.

And now copies are selling for lots of money on eBay, with multiple copies now having sold for $310, for each copy. So basically,just attending this panel at D23 netted you $600 profit.

But just as in 2019, when Cebulski and Tom Brevoort gave out even rarer black-and-white cover variants of these comics to mega-fans and cosplayers who came by the D23 booth, so Cebulski and Nick Lowe did the same again this year? No copies of those on eBay yet but, if these versions go for over $300, the black-and-white variants should be four figures…

D23 Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot stage

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief

C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special

exclusive giveaway (while supplies last) D23 Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos

Saturday, September 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!