The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series

ABLAZE will publish the newest chapter in their expanding library of Robert E. Howard's The Cimmerian adaptations with writer/artist Gess' The Cimmerian: The Man-Eaters of Zamboula this July.

"The Cimmerian in the land of a thousand and one nights!

A crossroads of beliefs, languages, and cultures, the mythical trading city of Zamboula is also the scene of many dark legends. Upon paying the city a visit, Conan is warned of the dangers of Aram Baksh's home. It is said that most of the foreigners who stay there disappear under obscure circumstances…and it is precisely there that the Cimmerian is spending the night. But by lifting the veil on these mysterious cases of kidnappings, the Cimmerian will discover another secret, even more terrible, linked to the whole city of Zamboula…

A story imbued with orientalism and macabre witchcraft, The Man-Eaters of Zamboula offers writer/artist Gess the opportunity to deliver his vision of Robert E. Howard's hero in a comic book story of exotic, erotic and dark beauty."

Rich Young, ABLAZE VP Creative/Business Development, said: "With all the highly skilled creative talent that has been working on The Cimmerian, each story very different from the next, everyone seems to have their favorites so far, and I'm sure this one will also gain some new fans, with the outstanding work Gess does here."

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended! In comics, "uncensored" often just means "boobs."

THE CIMMERIAN: MAN-EATERS OF ZAMBOULA #1 will be solicited in the May 2021 issue of Diamond Previews for July 2021 shipping items, with an on-sale date of 7/14/21. Issue 1 will feature cover art by Gess and Yanick Paquette, Moritat, Robin Recht, and Fritz Casas. Retailers can reach out to Diamond or ABLAZE regarding special offers and promotions for the series, including retailer-exclusive covers.

