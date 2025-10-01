Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, Alan Moore

The Complete 2000 AD By Alan Moore Vol One For 2026

Alan Moore doesn't own any of his 2000AD work. So don't expect him to do any signings, panels or other promotional activities. But Rebellion Publishing, owners of 2000AD, are now to repackaghe all of Alan Moore's work for the magazine, beginning with The Complete 2000AD Alan Moore Vol 1, not just the likes of DR And Quinch, Skizz and The Ballad Of Halo Jones, but beginning with his first works, twist in the tale stories for the Future Shocks and Time Twister line, alongside one-off stories written for Rogue Trooper, The ABC Warriors, Tharg the Mighty and more. As well as one story that was never reprinted.

"In volume one, readers will be able to enjoy his mastery of the short-form story as we collect together his Future Shocks and one-off stories into one complete volume. Whipsmart and funny, this first volume doubles as the perfect guide for how to write comics to a page limit – and it also includes the story "A Holiday In Hell" which has never been reprinted in English since its first publication in 1980! Featuring over 250 pages of imaginative and mind-expanding stories and set for release in April 2026, The Complete 2000 AD By Alan Moore Volume 1 is available now for pre-order in either standard hardback or webshop-exclusive slipcase editions.This first volume not only all of Moore's Future Shocks and Time Twister stories, but will also feature his short stories for legendary 2000 AD characters including The ABC Warriors, Ro-Busters and Rogue Trooper; a Tharg The Mighty one-off, and of course Ro-Jaws' Robo Tales! And if you're looking for the smartest comics in history, this volume features the full run of Abelard Snazz stories: the man with the multi-storey brain! It's genius, master! Moore's stories are complemented by the works of a string of legendary artists, including his first work with artist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), alongside 2000 AD icons including Ian Gibson (The Ballad of Halo Jones), Eric Bradbury (Rogue Trooper), Bryan Talbot (Grandville), Steve Dillon (Preacher), Brett Ewins (Bad Company) and more. Collecting together all of the Moore's work at 2000 AD across several volumes, The Complete 2000 AD by Alan Moore Volume 1: Future Shocks is available for pre-order now."

