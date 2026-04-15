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The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman, Revealed (Spoilers)

The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman, Revealed in today's Absolute Batman #19 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Jim Gordon reveals dangerous files to Bruce Wayne, shaking the foundations of the Absolute Universe.

Absolute Scarecrow rises, as secrets burn and hidden conspiracies threaten Gotham's fragile status quo.

The infamous Gotham Zoo attack is revealed to be a calculated move by Absolute Joker against Bruce Wayne.

Jack Grimm's role in shaping Bruce's path as Batman comes into question, echoing themes from The Killing Joke.

Former Gotham Mayor Jim Gordon has been hitting the files, the streets, the bars. And he has some information too, to share with Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Batman, in Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. It might not go over to well. Especially as Jim Gordon is not quite himself…

In fact, he's not even sure if he should be handing these over. Once read, impossible to ignore. And they may change everything about the Absolute Universe.

Because, yes, there is an Absolute Scarecrow on the loose. And he's all part of this too. But what do scarecrows hate the most? Fire.

The files are burned. Some of them. Not all. And there are secrets to be shared, or kept buried. Your call.

"Children cani…" "the 'zoo'" were…" "es manipulating". Well now. This would be The Zoo, from Absolute Batman #1. Which means The Absolute Joker was behind the attack on Gotham Zoo.The significant moment that set the young Bruce Wayne on the path to being the Absolute Batman. And it seems, somehow, that this was all part of the plan.

Bruce Wayne is at the Gotham Zoo, with his school class and his father, because he wins a competition, and the visit is the prize.

Was Jack Grimm behind that competition?

Was Jack Grimm there on the day? Or did he leave it to Joe Chill?

Was he behind Joe Chill, the shooter, whom Bruce Wayne still visits in jail? At 9AM on the first Saturday of every month, until Absolute Batman #17, when he refuses to see Bruce anymore? The reasons for his shooting spree, and what Bruce says to Joe are still unknown.

Did Jack Grimm know that Thomas Wayne was there? Was it his plan to kill Thomas Wayne to change Bruce Wayne into… something?

Is this all a reworking of the concept behind The Killing Joke? Just instead of being focused on Jim Gordon and assaulting Barbara Gordon from the original, is this the Absolute Joker killing Thomas Wayne to see the effect it has on Bruce? Is he playing with fire? He is not alone…

Some scarecrows, it seems, like the flame… Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is out today from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/202

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