The Day Everything Changed, Goes From Podcast To Comic Book

Article Summary The Day Everything Changed podcast is becoming a four-issue comic series, launching on Kickstarter October 22.

Written by Lane Fortenberry with art by Matías De Vincenzo and lettering by Marina Leon.

The comic expands on the audio drama with new scenes and dialogue not featured in the podcast.

Crowdfunding rewards include digital/physical issues, zombie portraits, trading cards, and more.

Riffage Media is set to release a comic book adaptation of their post-apocalyptic audio drama, The Day Everything Changed, and will be running a Kickstarter for it, from the 22nd of October. Written by Lane Fortenberry, drawn by Matías De Vincenzo, and lettered by Marina Leon, The Day Everything Changed #1 tells the beginning of John and Sarah's journey through a post-apocalyptic world threatened by "Sick" and other deadly scavengers in search of sanctuary. Four planned issues will cover the first season of the show. Listeners of the audio drama can expect new scenes and new dialogue beyond the podcast.

"It all started as a feature film spec script," said Lane Fortenberry, creator of the show. "While the dream of seeing this story on the big screen is still there, I knew it wasn't in the cards. That led me to think that this story could be adapted into an audio drama format. I learned a lot along the way, like how to sound design a scene, how to direct an actor and just how long it takes to edit an episode. After starting with modest download numbers, it continued to grow in the months after the release of season one. Then I wanted to help visualize this story for myself and the audience in a way that has lived in my head, and now ears, since 2018. To help tackle the full 118 pages, I found and hired Matías to bring the world and characters to life with his unique art style and Marina to beautifully design and place the dialogue on the page." Crowdfunding rewards will include digital and physical copies, digital portraits of people drawn as zombies, a limited-edition trading card, a variant cover, thank-you sections, and more.

The Day Everything Changed is an audio drama about two broken families navigating through a post-apocalyptic world threatened by "sick" and other deadly scavengers in search of sanctuary. The third season was released earlier this year, and the audio drama has reached more than 200,000 downloads since its initial release in 2021. All episodes are available to listen to for free, in their entirety, on most major podcast platforms.

