The DC Vertigo Preview Of Bleeding Hearts #1 In Absolute Titles Today

The DC Vertigo Preview of Bleeding Hearts #1 by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian in Absolute titles today

Bleeding Cool reported last year that DC Comics was to run previous to the new DC Vertigo line in their Absolute titles and, with four Absolute titles published this week, so it has come to pass with zombie-point-of-view adventure Bleeding Hearts #1 by Absolute Martian Manhunter writer Deniz Camp, drawn by Stipan Morian, coloured by Matt Hollingsworth and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou….

BLEEDING HEARTS #1

Writer: DENIZ CAMP Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/11/26

The zombies won—and ten years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, their own society. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head ("Poke" for short) is a beloved member of his community, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember…until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like…friends…? The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart!

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian

THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT FROM DENIZ CAMP, WRITER OF ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER! A world overrun by flesh-eating zombies is the only world young Rabbit has ever known…and her mother, Cara, has done everything she can to get her ready to survive in it. But she never expected to meet a zombie who seemed to want to help her with this goal! $3.99 3/11/2026

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian

CAN A ZOMBIE HAVE A CHANGE OF HEART?! Poke returns to his horde after meeting Mama and Rabbit–profoundly changed and a bit confused. He's experiencing things he cannot explain…things like compassion and sadness. He's tried his best to convince Mama that he means them no harm and that they should stay hidden, but for Mama, trust is something hard-earned. So how much of a risk is she willing to take? And can Poke keep the latest hunting party from descending upon their hiding spot? $3.99 4/8/2026

