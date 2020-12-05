The Death (And Mispelling) Of Brian K Vaughan In Crossover #2

Last night we ran the story that Todd McFarlane and Spawn were coming to Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #3 from Image Comics (as well as Mike Allred's Madman). We now have the covers as proof.

But does Todd McFarlane really want to get close to Crossover? Because we also have the first few pages for this week's coming Crossover #2.

The death of Brian K Vaughan, murdered by anti-superhero mobs along with thirteen other confirmed deaths and the reported missing of Chip Zdarsky, Scott Snyder and Robert Kirkman. But misspelt too which, as all Bleeding Cool commentators know, is the worst thing anyone can do.

Scott Synder tweeted out "I am missing, but this book needs to be found by you all bc it's great". Chip Zdarsky asked "scott do you think we went on the lam … together"

Misspelt again! They can probably fix it for digital and the collection. Greg Roper's question "Is @zdarsky still missing because no one bothered looking?" got the response from Chip, "you know what? this is a great burn, so I will allow it." No word from Robert Kirkman though. Maybe he really is missing.

Crossover #2 is published this Wednesday from Image Comics.

CROSSOVER #2 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200193

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99