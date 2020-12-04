Todd McFarlane Comes to Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover

Donny Cates recently tweeted the following "RETAILERS!!! Hey. You know I don't bullshit about this stuff. So please believe me when I tell you that issues THREE and ESPECIALLY issue SIX of CROSSOVER are going to be BIG. Like….really big. Crazy big. Order accordingly. They will sell out."

Might there be a special visitor or two? The solicit reads ""KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks. If you do, it just might drive you…mad. In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

The final word might refer to Mike Allred's Madman, who Bleeding Cool tagged as appearing in the series. But "Kids Love Chain" is a very specific reference to how Todd McFarlane explained the appeal of Spawn. And Bleeding Cool has just learned that Crossover #3 now has a cover by Todd McFarlane. Might it have a little more? Dvony Cates is also selling a "Kids Love Chains" T-shirt too.

