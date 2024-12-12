Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: garth ennis, mike perkins

The Dinosaur Crucifix Has Short Cross Beams In Freddie The Fix

The Dinosaur Crucifix has Short Cross Beams in Freddie The Fix from Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins from Ninth Circle and Image Comics next week

Mike Perkins posts a page from next week's Freddie The Fix one-shot, written by Garth Ennis and part of the Ninth Circle publishing imprint coming out through Image Comics, courtesy of Garth Ennis, Marguerite Bennett, Joe Pruett, Ram V, Adam Glass, Michael Bogner, David Stone and Kimberly Steward. Perkins writes "This dialogue SINGS! Wonderful work from Garth. The dinosaurs in FREDDIE THE FIX have their own religion – my contribution to this being their symbol; a normal crucifix but with a shorter cross beam as, surely, T-Rex Jesus would have had stumpy little arms! OUT NEXT WEEK!!"

Here's a look at the solicitation and some other prevbiew pages…

FREDDIE THE FIX (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240418

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Mike Perkins

A twisted horror tale from Garth Ennis (the legendary creator of The Boys and Preacher) and Mike Perkins (Bat-man: First Knight, Swamp Thing)! Hollywood After Dark-werewolves, vampires, zombies, aliens, bogeymen, predators, and… things. They all have their kinks, and they all get in deep shit. They all call Freddie… to fix it. The horror-skewed intersection of The Boys and Ray Donovan. The debut offering from Ninth Circle, the creator-owned, creator-driven, horror showcase of standalone bone-chilling tales of terror and mayhem! NOTE: this one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") & feature a cardstock cover.In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $7.99

Garth Ennis is a Northern Irish-American comics writer, best known for the Vertigo series Preacher with artist Steve Dillon, his nine-year run on Marvel Comics' Punisher franchise, and The Boys with artist Darick Robertson. He has collaborated with artists such as Dillon and Glenn Fabry on Preacher, John McCrea on Hitman, Marc Silvestri on The Darkness, and Carlos Ezquerra on both Preacher and Hitman. Ennis began his comic-writing career on his nineteenth birthday in 1989, with the series Troubled Souls in the British anthology Crisis drawn by Ennis' friend John McCrea. It spawned a more comedic sequel, For a Few Troubles More, and then span off into Dicks, published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher Avatar Press, which published a number of Ennis comics over the years, including Crossed.

Michael Perkins is a British comic book artist known for his inking work and full art duties on comic books such as Ed Brubaker's run on Captain America, Ruse, Stephen King's The Stand and The Swamp Thing. After attending the Bournville College of Art, Birmingham, England, he set himself up as a self-employed artist and pursued work in comics. Both have had extensive work published for 2000AD.

