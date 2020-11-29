The DUFF's Kody Keplinger Writes Poison Ivy YA Novel From DC Comics

Courtesy of the Vine And Roses online zine dedicated to the DC Comics character Poison Ivy, comes this spot from upcoming DC Comics titles. A new YA novel, Poison Ivy: Thorns written by Kody Keplinger and illustrated by Sara Kipin, which Vine And Roses see as "from the description, it looks like a queer gothic romance starring Poison Ivy". And they certainly have a point. Here's the listing from the Penguin Random House website.

New York Times bestselling author of The DUFF Kody Keplinger and artist Sara Kipin reimagine an iconic DC antihero with a gothic-horror twist. There's something unusual about Pamela Isley–the girl who hides behind her bright red hair. The girl who won't let anyone inside to see what's lurking behind the curtains. The girl who goes to extreme lengths to care for a few plants. Pamela Isley doesn't trust other people, especially men. They always want something from her. Something she's not willing to give. When cute goth girl Alice Oh comes into Pamela's life after an accident at the local park, she makes her feel like pulling back the curtains and letting the sunshine in. But there are dark secrets deep within the Isley house. Secrets Pamela's father has warned must remain hidden. Secrets that could turn deadly and destroy the one person who ever cared about Pamela, or as her mom preferred to call her…Ivy. Will Pamela open herself up to the possibilities of love, or will she forever be transformed by the thorny vines of revenge?

Kody Keplinger is best known for written The DUFF as a YA novel when she was 17, published in 2011 with a movie in 2015, alongside sequel-ish novel Lying Out Loud. Keplinger has also published novels A Midsummer's Nightmare, That's Not What Happened and Shut Out. Sara Kipin has been working on an unannounced project from Marvel Comics, but previously worked as a storyboard artist on Samurai Jack, Spider-Man, as well as working on ThunderCars Roar and as a character designer on Trese. Poison Ivy: Thorns will be published on the 8th of June, 2021, for $16.99.