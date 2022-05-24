The Elizabeth Line Will Transform This Week's MCM London Comic Con

Today sees the opening of Crossrail, now known as The Elizabeth Line, an Underground tube line that will join the East and the West of London with an express route. There have been many articles written about how it will affect one area of the country or another, but nothing yet on how it will affect MCM London Comic-Con. Bought by ReedPOP, it takes place twice a year at the London ExCel Centre, stuck out in the Docklands far from civilisation, which is why everyone there ends up in the remote hotels or the Fox bard on a night. But today, the Elizabeth Line opened and it changed everything. While the Heathrow extension won't be opened until the next show. nor th Bond Street entrance, it does run from Paddington, through Tottenham Court Road and out to Custom House, the station nearest the ExCel Centre, where MCM London will be taking place this weekend. This means suddenly, platform to platform, the West End is 16 minutes away from MCM by tube, which should be a far more pleasant experience for guests, vendors and attendees. And even from Heathrow, the train to Paddington to Heathrow, then switch to the Elizabeth Line will be a far quicker and more pleasant experience than getting a cab or using the Dockland Light Railway.

It also means, and no one seems to have realised this, that the newly opened Elizabeth Line will be covered in cosplay this weekend. I'll be there with my phone taking pictures, I am sure.

Also, I won't be spending Friday night in the Aloft bar any more, when I could be at my club in Soho in twenty minutes. Who wants to join me? Cosplay welcome… it's that kind of vibe.