The Eternal Druig, Here To Kill All Mutants In AXE: Judgment Day

Kieron Gillen tweets, "I JUST CAN'T STOP WRITING JUDGMENT DAY AND MARVEL IS ENABLING ME! SEND HELP!" Valerio Schiti replies, "As you know, I have something important to do in July. This must stop!" And Marvel pushed A.X.E.: Eve Of Judgment #1 for FOC this weekend to kick off the big X-Men summer event. At least one of them.

Next month, Krakoa braces itself for war when mutantkind is targeted by the Eternals! Do the Avengers stand a chance at preventing an apocalyptic conflict from erupting across the Marvel Universe? Find out in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event launching this summer. Written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Valerio Schiti, the epic saga will deliver thrilling payoffs to recent events in AVENGERS, X-MEN, and ETERNALS titles. Fans got their first glimpse in this year's FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: JUDGMENT DAY and can get the full scope of the Eternals' destructive plan in A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT, a special prelude issue by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry. Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth size up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day… "The Eternals are the aggressors here,,, This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost. It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in." – Kieron Gillen

I do like a Kieron Gillen line like that, don't you? Here's what led to all this for Free Comic Book Day…

Something to ponder while the Eternals look to Krakoa and Arakko for their latest targets of deviancy…

After all, we have all been here before, a million years ago… when Odin and the Eternals hung around Earth.

Poor telepathic monkeys of a million years ago. Declared Deviants by the Eternals and then wiped out. That's genocide. And all because they were developing the same kind of Uni-Mind that the Eternals enjoy.

Of course, humanity has evolved through that time with many deviancies. What makes a deviant and what does not? Given the many mutants on the Marvel Earth, why have they not been declared Deviant before now?

It's the grand Krakoan experiment, that has given mutants the gift of resurrection. Effective immortality, as long as Krakoa exists, the Cerebro network works and The Five are able to keep things going. And everyone gets to keep seeing Cyclops naked. But just as the Eternals are immortal, the mutants cannot be allowed to be.

And so, if that is defined as Deviation by the Eternals, their genetic imperatives will be to wipe out mutants. They will have no choice. Or will they? Will Judgment Day take that into account?

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT 1 [AXE]

Comic Script by Kieron Gillen

Illustrated by Pasqual Ferry

Cover Design or Artwork by Carlos Pacheco

$3.99 On sale Jul 13, 2022 |

FIRST SHOT FIRED – JUDGMENT IS COMING! The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day.