The Expanse & HP Lovecraft- Boom Studios Full September 2025 Solicits

The Expanse: A Little Death by Andy Diggle, Wes Chatham and Francesco Pisa launches from Boom Studios in their September 2025 solicits.

Article Summary The Expanse: A Little Death comic launches, co-written by series star Wes Chatham and Andy Diggle.

The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft adapts a French graphic novel, exploring Lovecraft's final moments.

BOOM! Studios unveils new and continuing series: Power Rangers, Wynd, Hello Darkness, and more.

Deluxe hardcovers and trade collections for fan-favorite titles debut in September 2025 solicits.

The Expanse: A Little Death by Andy Diggle, Wes Chatham and Francesco Pisa launches from Boom Studios in their September 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft #1 by Romuald Giulivo and Jakub Rebelka, as well as continuing Hello Darkness, Something Is Killing The Children, Power Rangers, The War and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

The Expanse: A Little Death #1

Authors: Andy Diggle, Wes Chatham

Cover Art: Christian Ward

Illustrators: Francesco Pisa

$5.99 USD | 40 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-03

The Expanse has always been about big moves, and this might be the biggest yet; Wes Chatham, the man behind Amos Burton, isn't just stepping back into the universe—he's shaping its future as co-writer of the next epic installment! Following the fallout of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, the Rocinante crew is plunged into a high stakes conspiracy when an old acquaintance of Amos Burton's comes to him for aid. And the superstar creative team behind The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, Andy Diggle and Francesco Pisa, return to the hit franchise!

The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft #1

Authors: Romuald Giulivo

Cover Art: Jakub Rebelka

Illustrators: Jakub Rebelka

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-17

Adapting the hit French graphic novel, author Romuald Giulivo and artist Jakub Rebelka come together to give us the dreamlike story of the very last day of H.P. Lovecraft. See the final journey of a complex and tortured man, facing his choices, his writings, and his mistakes at the very last moment of his life. Designed as a strange Gothic cathedral, The Last Days of H.P. Lovecraft is an extraordinary story that explores the end of a man and the beginning of a myth.

Blink and You'll Miss It #2

Authors: Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan

Cover Art: Keith Browning

Illustrators: Keith Browning

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-17

The genre-defying new saga continues!

Everything old is new again as Melody's life slips away before her very eyes. When the clock turns back, the bizarre secrets of Perennial Harbor continue to unravel, and Melody will soon find that even death can be unwritten!

Hello Darkness #14

Authors: R.L. Stine, Robert Hack

Cover Art: Miguel Mercado

Illustrators: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack

$5.99 USD | 48 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-10

Toot toot! Do you hear that whistle blowing? It's the sound of the witchy "Train Veins" approaching the station from Casey Gilly and Rye Hickman! Pat McHale (Over the Garden Wall), Brandon Melvin, and Gavin Fullerton tell a horrifying story about a phenomenon we could only call, "Collywobbles"! Plus more horrible humor from Robert Hack and spine-chilling stories by today's greatest creators!

The Killer: Affairs of the State II #4

Authors: Matz

Cover Art: Luc Jacamon

Illustrators: Luc Jacamon

$4.99 USD | 40 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-17

The Killer is in danger! As the Killer and Barbara uncover more and more about the human trafficking network they're investigating, the stakes only get higher. Once again, the Killer is pushed to disrupt his modus operandi. With the depth of what he's uncovered, can he survive, and more importantly, can he protect Barbara?

The Last Witch: Blood & Betrayal #3

Authors: Conor McCreery

Cover Art: V.V. Glass

Illustrators: V.V. Glass

$5.99 USD | 40 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-10

Saoirse is finding it harder and harder not to give into the temptation of her anger—and her loved ones, now in near constant danger, don't seem to understand the pressure she's under. Now, she's sent Hugh away, and Brahm no longer trusts that Saoirse can keep her promises not to lose control of her powers. But with the ghost of her mother giving her courage, and Nan's support, she still has to try to defeat the evils haunting the island. No matter what, the people who love her aren't ready to give up on her—but there's also a force lurking, ready to betray them, that Saoirse can't possibly expect. And someone she loves might just be their next victim.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #2

Authors: Ryan Parrott

Cover Art: Alessio Zonno

Illustrators: Vincenzo Federici

$4.99 USD | 24 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-24

The can't-miss crossover continues! The loss of one of their own shatters the Turtles/Rangers alliance! Can the fractured team stand up to Lord Zedd and Shredder's multi-pronged assault on major cities with their new Evil Mutant Rangers? Veteran Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation artist Vincenzo Federici bring bigger and badder action back to the Technodrome!

Power Rangers Prime #10

Authors: Melissa Flores

Cover Art: Taurin Clarke

Illustrators: Simona Di Gianfelice

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-10

Jun spotlight issue! The new Black Ranger is caught between his friends and team and his duty to Eltar! Jun's mother is an Eltarian Admiral, but what of his father… Learn more about the Rangers' past and meet a villain that will define their future! Illustrated by beloved Power Rangers artist Simona Di Gianfelice!

The War #2

Authors: Garth Ennis

Cover Art: Becky Cloonan

Illustrators: Becky Cloonan

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-03

Political tensions explode in the second installment of Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan's The War.

In the immediate aftermath of the unthinkable, each couple must make impossible decisions to contend with their new reality. David and Nikki find shelter in a hideout upstate, but supplies are dwindling as they attempt to keep their growing family safe from harm.

Wynd: The Power of the Blood #5

Authors: James Tynion IV

Cover Art: Michael Dialynas

Illustrators: Michael Dialynas

$5.99 USD | 48 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-24

Don't miss the thrilling final chapter of Wynd! Wynd, Noz and Yorik have narrowly escaped the clutches of Zedra and her resurrected brother, the Bandaged Man! Teek, Thorn and Oakley have set sail to rescue Wynd, with a handful of unexpected comrades joining them! What no one knows yet is that Zedra has killed Nero, and her fleet is headed straight for Pipetown… The exciting conclusion to James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas's fantasy epic Wynd begins with Wynd: The Power of the Blood #5!

Books of Slaughter Deluxe Edition

Authors: Tate Brombal

Illustrators: Letizia Cadonici, Werther Dell'Edera, Chris Shehan

$29.99 USD | 176 pages | 7-1/4 x 11-1/4 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

From the bestselling world of Something is Killing the Children comes a deadly new chapter, collecting Maxine Slaughter's entire journey for the very first time and uncovering brand new secrets of this hidden society of monster hunters.

Three iconic chapters from the world of Something is Killing the Children are assembled for the very first time, charting the entire journey of Maxine Slaughter.

From Chicago, to New Orleans, London, and beyond… Maxine's saga will take her around the world as we uncover what led her to abandon the White Mask… and embrace the Black.

This special collection also includes in-world guidebook sections revealing hidden secrets from the world of monsters, and the ones who hunt them…

Collects Book of Slaughter #1, Book of Butcher #1, and Book of Cutter #1.

Dune: House Corrino Vol. 3

Authors: Kevin J. Anderson, Brian Herbert

Illustrators: Simone Ragazzoni

$24.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

The hidden history of House Corrino is finally revealed, leading directly to the legendary events chronicled in Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece Dune.

Where the Emperor is concerned, the legality of a massacre is of little matter. However, as revolution brews and Jessica prepares to deliver her child of fate, the discovery of tainted spice cannot go unpunished…

Legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson's adaptation of the final prequel chapter of their bestselling novels continues, as they're joined by acclaimed artists Simone Ragazzoni and Andrea Scalmazzi to bring this epic prelude to life.

Collects Dune: House Corrino #6-8.

Lumberjanes Book One

Authors: Grace Ellis, ND Stevenson, Shannon Watters

Illustrators: Gus Allen, Casey Nowak

$29.99 USD | 336 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-09-30

Welcome to Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types, where the fun never stops and nothing is quite as it seems!

Mal, Molly, April, Ripley, and Jo are the campers of Roanoke cabin, and when they're not busy with earning badges, making s'mores, and other scoutly activities, they're in for the adventure of their lives, exploring the woods around camp and discovering creatures and beasties beyond imagination.

Between three-eyed wolves, river monsters, and a mysterious bear woman, there's nothing that can stop these five best friends from having the most amazing summer of their lives, or figuring out what the junk is going on within the magical world of Lumberjanes camp!

From writers Shannon Watters (Hollow), ND Stevenson (Nimona, She-Ra), Grace Ellis (Flung Out of Space, Moonstruck), and artists Gus Allen (A Home For Mr. Easter), and Casey Nowak (Girl Town), comes a deluxe hardcover edition of the beloved adventure, plus stories from creators including Faith Erin Hicks, Brittney Williams, Felicia Choo, and more.

Start your summer off right with the Lumberjanes!

Collects Lumberjanes #1-12.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour Deluxe Edition

Authors: Melissa Flores

Illustrators: Marco Renna, Simona Di Gianfelice

$75 USD | 480 pages | 7-1/4 x 11-1/4 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-09-30

The ultimate Mighty Morphin Power Rangers story arc is now collected in a premium deluxe edition hardcover for the first time!

Experience the climactic end to the entire saga as it was meant to be read, as Mistress Vile takes control of the Morphin Grid, with Dark Specter's infection now spreading through all of time and space. The separated and stranded Rangers must make one final, desperate last stand, with the fate of all reality at stake…

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111-122, Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, alongside an exclusive all new short story, "Between a Rocky & a Hard Place," by writer Dave Wielgosz and illustrator Esdras Cristobal.

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World Deluxe Edition

Authors: Jason Aaron

Illustrators: Leila Del Duca, Alexandre Tefenkgi

$49.99 USD | 544 pages | 7-1/4 x 11-1/4 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-09-02

A POST-APOCALYPTIC FABLE IN THREE PARTS

Uncover the mysteries of the wasteland in this decades-spanning epic from New York Times bestselling, and Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Jason Aaron and told through the lens of three industry heavyweights – Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), Leila Del Duca (Sleepless) and Nick Dragotta (East of West, Absolute Batman).

The full saga is collected here for the first time, spanning three distinct chapters in the lives of two star-crossed lovers wandering a planet devastated by environmental catastrophe. Noxious poisons, plastic tornadoes, and roving gangs of Ravagers are just a few of the dangers that will test their relationship, and reveal the heart of the connections that bind us all.

After all, what is love at the end of the world?

Collects Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1-15.

Rare Flavours Deluxe Edition

Authors: Ram V

Illustrators: Filipe Andrade

$29.99 USD | 160 pages | 7-1/4 x 11-1/4 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-09-23

Discover the tantalizing tale of Rubin Baksh, a demonic Rakshasa with a down-to-earth dream of being the next Anthony Bourdain.

To achieve his vision, Rubin enlists Mo, a filmmaker who has seen better days, to document the world-renowned cuisine of India and the people behind such glorious food. But little does Mo know that there's more to Rubin than meets the eye, and the mortals play a darker role in the show than they were prepared for…

Entice your palate and feast on the follow up offering from the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated The Many Deaths of Laila Starr team of Ram V (Detective Comics, Blue In Green) and Filipe Andrade (Fantastic Four, Star) with this acclaimed masterpiece, collected into a single deluxe hardcover edition.

Collects Rare Flavours issues #1-6.

Seven Secrets Deluxe Edition

Authors: Tom Taylor

Illustrators: Daniele Di Nicuolo

$59.99 USD | 496 pages | 7-1/4 x 11-1/4 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

SEVEN SECRETS WILL CHANGE THE WORLD.

For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face their greatest fear—an enemy who knows too much and is willing to kill to get what he wants. Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything.

New York Times bestselling author Tom Taylor (DCeased) and fan favorite artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) present a sweeping saga about seven powerful secrets—words, wonders, weapons, and worse—with the power to change the world.

The entire journey is available now as a deluxe hardcover edition, bringing every issue of the critically acclaimed, action-packed series together for the very first time.

Collects Seven Secrets #1-18.

2 Guns Complete Collection

Authors: Steven Grant

Illustrators: Emilio Laiso, Mateus Santolouco

$19.99 USD | 296 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the full action-packed saga that inspired the Hollywood blockbuster, collected in its entirety for the very first time.

It shouldn't be complicated, it's just robbing a bank. Unfortunately for Trench and Steadman, neither knows that the other is working undercover. Even more unfortunately, the $50 million that they're stealing doesn't actually belong to the mob and has set them in the sights of an even greater threat!

The ultimate team-up between two loose cannons for the DEA and Naval Intelligence that has them blasting their way through the Southwest looking to clear their names! But when they can't trust anyone else, can they trust each other? And what happens when it's not just the mobs and the Feds after them, but the Russians and a mysterious Third Gun after them too?

The twisty, turny, buddy-cop-gone-wrong crime romp by Steven Grant (The Punisher) and artists Mateus Santolouco (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Emilio Laiso (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) in a complete collection for the first time!

Collects 2 Guns #1-5 and 3 Guns #1-6.

The Amory Wars: In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 Complete Collection

Authors: Peter David, Claudio Sanchez

Illustrators: Chris Burnham

$24.99 USD | 336 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-23

Based on the Coheed & Cambria album of the same name, songwriter and front-man Claudio Sanchez brings his epic tale to the printed page in this definitive collection of the entire "In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3" saga.

As revolution thunders throughout The Keywork, Claudio Killgannon hears his calling as a hero. So why does he not answer it? This is space opera like you've never seen before!

Co-written by comics-luminary and New York Times bestselling author Peter David, with art by Chris Burnham and Aaron Kuder, this complete edition collects The Amory Wars: In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 #1-12.

Animal Pound

Authors: Tom King

Illustrators: Peter Gross

$19.99 USD | 176 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

When animals grow tired of being caged and abused, it's only a matter of time before they have nothing to lose but their cages…

When an uprising puts a pound in control of the animals, they make quick comrades, united against everything that walks on two legs. But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy as they write their first constitution.

The conditions are ripe for a dictator, primed for instating a new system of brutality and death. When two groups of animals work together will their efforts be enough to prevent further animal authoritarianism?

Discover a timely graphic storytelling event from celebrated New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (The Human Target, Love Everlasting) and New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated artist Peter Gross (American Jesus, The Books of Magic), collaborating for the first time ever to bring this enduring Orwellian allegory to life for the 21st Century.

Collects Animal Pound #1-5.

The Backstagers: Complete Collection

Authors: Sam Johns, James Tynion IV

Illustrators: Rian Sygh

$19.99 USD | 296 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-09

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the full Backstagers story, collected in its entirety for the very first time.

There's magic in the theatre—when the crowd hushes, the lights go up, the curtain opens—but for Jordy and the Backstagers, the real magic's behind-the-scenes…literally! Monsters, spirits, and an entire magical world are waiting just off-stage and the Backstagers are the only ones who know!

Join the stage crew on fantastic adventures as they deal with troublesome tool mice, fierce phantoms, and finding love and friendship despite feeling like outcasts at their all-boys school!

From GLADD, Prism, and Eisner award-winning writer James Tynion IV (WYND, Batman) and artist Rian Sygh (Adventure Time, Munchkin), plus shorts by James Tynion IV and Sam Johns with artists Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance), Caitlin Rose Boyle (Jonesy), Katy Farina (the Baby-Sitters Little Sister series), and more!

Collects The Backstagers #1-8, The Backstagers: 2018 Valentine's Intermission, The Backstagers: Halloween Intermission, and the Backstagers story from The BOOM! Box 2016 Mix Tape.

BRZRKR Book One

Authors: Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves

Illustrators: Ron Garney

$39.99 USD | 384 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-09

A WAR WITH NO END

The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future?

Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this bloody volume collects the entire 12-issue maxiseries!

Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

Butterfly

Authors: Arash Amel, Marguerite Bennett

Illustrators: Stefano Simone, Antonio Fuso

$17.99 USD | 144 pages | 6-7/8 x 10-1/4 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-08-12

TRAINED TO TRUST NO ONE…

Butterfly is one of Project Delta's deep cover agents: no birth certificate, no social security number, an identity malleable to what is necessary for the mission.

When she is set up for a murder she did not commit, she is unknowingly led to her father's doorstep, a man she thought died 20 years ago. Codenamed Nightingale, her father was once a member of the very same Project Delta, a spy in the violent aftermath of the Cold War who believes the Project is behind her set-up.

Butterfly must decide whether to seek answers with the Project, or believe the man who betrayed her years ago.

Created by Arash Amel, written by Marguerite Bennett (A-Force), and illustrated by Antonio Fuso (The Girl Who Played With Fire) and Stefano Simeone, Butterfly is a dark thriller exploring the tension of family amidst the violent world of global espionage.

This special expanded collection brings together the acclaimed comic book that inspired the Prime Video TV series, along with over 40 pages of exclusive content tracing its journey from page to screen. Featuring behind-the-scenes photos, artwork, and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, this edition offers fans a rare look at the decade-long process of adapting Butterfly for a global audience.

Clive Barker's Next Testament Complete Collection

Authors: Clive Barker, Mark Alan Miller

Illustrators: Haemi Jang

$19.99 USD | 304 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-16

GOD HAS RETURNED. GOD HELP US ALL.

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the entire Harvey Award-nominated saga from visionary horror author Clive Barker, collected here for the very first time.

Julian Demond, captain of industry, has left behind everything to begin a walkabout — he believes he's on a mission from God. While in the wasteland, he comes across a figure unlike any other, who calls himself Wick…and claims to be God.

Their journey will span the globe, as neither man merely wants to make a mark on a world, but a scar…

Clive Barker and internationally acclaimed artist Haemi Jang (Hellraiser: The Road Below) come together to create a legendary work in the canon of one of the great writers of our era.

Collects Clive Barker's Next Testament #1-12.

Ghosted in L.A. Complete Collection

Authors: Sina Grace

Illustrators: Siobhan Chiffon

$19.99 USD | 304 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the full supernatural coming-of-age classic, collected in its entirety for the very first time.

Daphne Walters' Los Angeles story seems pretty common—she followed her high school boyfriend to college only to be immediately and unceremoniously dumped a thousand miles away from home. Her roommate doesn't want her around either, but fortunately one heart-broken night brings her to Rycroft Manor, an apartment complex with more roommates and drama than she had ever bargained for—and they're all ghosts!

While helping out the long-lingering and new residents of Rycroft, Daphne has to deal with everything from angry spirits, the mystery ghost behind the basement door, and her college roommate Michelle trying to exorcise her new friends out of their own home! All while dealing with a complicated love life, a more complicated best friend-ship, and learning her place in LA!

GLADD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman, Superman: The Harvests of Youth) and illustrator Siobhan Keenan (Jem and the Holograms, KFC Presents I Love You Colonel Sanders) present a thrilling and fun tale about friendship, romance, and living your best (after) life that you won't want to leave on read. Collects Ghosted in LA #1-12.

Hello Darkness Vol. 3

Authors: Various, Chuck Tingle, James Tynion IV

Illustrators: Werther Dell'Edera, Various

$19.99 USD | 176 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Turn out the lights…if you dare!

The darkness grows in more of the most frightening tales by today's top horror storytellers.

Gangsters, grannies, and ghouls, oh my! Master of horror R.L. Stine and beloved artist Francesco Francavilla spin a yarn of the gripping Life and Death of Lucas Dreamwalker! The Boulet Brothers' Dragula's titular brothers and artist Max Fuchs bring their unique sense of humor to horror with Granny Hags from Hell! No matter the fear: isolation, invisible monsters, soul-sucking demons, dating apps, teachers, tech, and more, you'll find something that sends shivers up your spine!

Featuring stories by R.L. Stine & Francesco Francavilla, Sarah Andersen, The Boulet Brothers & Max Fuchs, Chuck Tingle & Chris Shehan, Genevieve Valentine & Ming Doyle, Cullen Bunn & Daniel Bayliss, Jordan Thomas & Shaky Kane, David Hazan & Stefano Nesi, Sarah Andersen, Robert Hack, and more.

Collects Hello Darkness #9-12.

In Bloom

Authors: Michael W. Conrad

Illustrators: John J. Pearson

$18.99 USD | 128 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

43% of the cells within a healthy human body belong to something other than the human host. Microbiomes, invasive bacteria, fungal and viral agents, and something else, something… more.

When the BLOOM happened, humanity was changed forever, transformed by symbiotic fungal megasystems that infected their bodies.

Some affected people grew new body parts, some found their personalities changed in radical new ways, while others reported contact with some… other intelligence not their own.

In this revolutionary new world, Agent Spears finds himself investigating a series of mysterious murders, a chain of violence that leads him to a terrifying question on which the fate of every living being rests.

Visionary writer Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, Bizarre Adventures) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator John J. Pearson (The Infernals) present a boundary-pushing science fiction saga that will change the way you see the human body.

Collects In Bloom #1-5.

Lawful Vol. 2

Authors: Greg Pak

Illustrators: Diego Galindo

$16.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-23

The witch's curse transforms one's exterior whenever they break the rules, and for Sung, thats come to mean red scales, horns, claws, and wings!

The son of the former Champion, Sung's now one of the most notable rulebreakers in town, and on the verge of getting himself, his mother, and his best friend Eris thrown over the wall and into the wilds. But an encounter with the so-called monsters living out there, more knowledge of how the city elite seemingly keep themselves clean from transformation, and maybe even finding the witch herself will totally change Sung's view.

Award-winning writer Greg Pak (Mech Cadets, Darth Vader) and acclaimed artist Diego Galindo (Stranger Things: The Voyage) bring a fantastic journey of self-discovery and social commentary to a powerful close, answering the question: who decides what is monstrous, and who decides what is beautiful?

Collects Lawful #5-8.

Lumberjanes Book One

Authors: Grace Ellis, ND Stevenson, Shannon Watters

Illustrators: Gus Allen, Casey Nowak

$19.99 USD | 336 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-30

Welcome to Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types, where the fun never stops and nothing is quite as it seems!

Mal, Molly, April, Ripley, and Jo are the campers of Roanoke cabin, and when they're not busy with earning badges, making s'mores, and other scoutly activities, they're in for the adventure of their lives, exploring the woods around camp and discovering creatures and beasties beyond imagination.

Between three-eyed wolves, river monsters, and a mysterious bear woman, there's nothing that can stop these five best friends from having the most amazing summer of their lives, or figuring out what the junk is going on within the magical world of Lumberjanes camp!

From writers Shannon Watters (Hollow), ND Stevenson (Nimona, She-Ra), Grace Ellis (Flung Out of Space, Moonstruck), and artists Gus Allen (A Home For Mr. Easter), and Casey Nowak (Girl Town), comes a deluxe hardcover edition of the beloved adventure, plus stories from creators including Faith Erin Hicks, Brittney Williams, Felicia Choo, and more.

Start your summer off right with the Lumberjanes!

Collects Lumberjanes #1-12.

Minor Arcana Vol. 2

Authors: Jeff Lemire

Illustrators: Letizia Cadonici, Jeff Lemire

$17.99 USD | 144 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Inspired by the iconography of tarot, comics icon Jeff Lemire returns to his critically acclaimed meditation on small town life, family, community, grief, mortality, and the power of human connection.

In the second movement of the story, collected here for the very first time, Theresa is faced with critical decisions that determine her future with the love of her life, while confronting her own past and the mercurial relationships with family.

To find her future, Theresa must let go of her past… but will the past let go of her?

Collects Minor Arcana #6-10.

Power Rangers Prime Vol. 2

Authors: Melissa Flores

Illustrators: Michael YG

$18.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

IT'S TIME FOR PRIME

The next chapter in the relaunched Power Rangers universe brings our heroes into conflict with a seemingly unbeatable foe… the iconic VR Troopers!

Meanwhile, Rita's machinations continue as she seeks to do the unthinkable: take these teenagers with attitude, and turn them into a real team.

Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores continues the critically acclaimed, fan celebrated journey alongside artist Michael YG (Iron Fist), crafting an experience that takes the legendary mythos into a brand new era.

Collects Power Rangers Prime #5-8.

Something is Killing the Children Omnibus Vol. 1

Authors: James Tynion IV

Illustrators: Werther Dell'Edera

$49.99 USD | 512 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-09-16

WHAT IS ABDUCTING THE CHILDREN OF ARCHER'S PEAK?

When the children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing, all hope seems lost. Most children never return, and those that do have terrible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. But even monsters fear the mysterious stranger that arrives shortly after. She believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see…

Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.

The definitive collection of the entire "Archer's Peak" saga by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) is assembled here in a single volume.

Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-20.

Vicarious

Authors: Ryan Parrott

Illustrators: Eleonora Carlini

$19.99 USD | 144 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-08-26

LIVE (SOMEONE ELSE'S) LIFE TO THE FULLEST

Imagine a life of limitless opportunity: wealth and luxury, lust and desire, danger and excitement… and all it will cost is letting someone live it for you.

Welcome to the hidden world of Proxies–young, ambitious hustlers who have undergone an experimental new medical procedure that allows people the ability to vicariously experience their lives: to see, hear, smell, taste, and feel everything that they do. Selling this access to the rich, these Proxies are willing to give up their privacy, their very identity, trading it all for a taste of money and power.

In this seductive world of hedonistic pleasure, Justin Bright, a promising new Proxy with a mysterious past, will learn that all joys have their costs, and the dangerous games people play may have deadly consequences…

New York Times best-selling writer Ryan Parrott (The Infernals, Rogue Sun) debuts his first original comic, alongside acclaimed artist Eleonora Carlini (Marauders, Radiant Black), for a cutting-edge sci-fi thriller!

Collects Vicarious #1-5.

