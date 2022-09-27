The Expanse Meets Paper Girls in Lucky 555, a Queer YA Graphic Novel

Lucky 555 is an upcoming queer sci-fi YA graphic novel pitched as The Expanse meets Paper Girls, by Emily Riesbeck and Bayleigh Underwood, which has been picked up by Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams in a two-book deal.

As the citizens of the Sky resign themselves to a slow, miserable decline, self-centered orphan Dyme meets a stowaway android named Five. Behind the abundant curiosity, Five is hiding a secret that could turn the Sky upside down, but her wealthy and domineering father won't let her—or his secret—go that easily.

Publication of Lucky 555 volume one by Abrams will be in the spring of 2024. Emily Riesbeck and Bayleigh Underwood's agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency did the deal for world rights.

Emily Riesbeck lives in Chicago with their two partners and their cat, Yuri, and is the self-publisher of superhero webcomic, The Blue Valkyrie, and creator of graphic novels It's Your Funeral from Iron Circus Comics, Mountain from Cow House Press, and The Pirate and the Porcelain Girl from Simon and Schuster, and appears on the RPG podcast Roll Dice and Cry. Bayleigh Underwood is a freelance cartoonist and illustrator living in North Carolina.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.