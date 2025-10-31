Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ultraman, ultraseven

The Fall Of Ultraman, A Finale For Marvel Comics, In February 2026

The Fall Of Ultraman, A Finale For Marvel Comics, In February 2026

Article Summary The Fall of Ultraman one-shot ends Marvel's Ultraman saga in February 2025 with a dramatic finale.

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom return as writers, joined by artist Davide Tinto for Ultraman's last outing.

The story promises Ultraman's greatest challenge yet and a final fate for the beloved hero and his team.

Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions celebrate five years of Ultraman comics in Western markets.

The final chapter of Marvel Comics' Ultraman series-of-series will be published in February 2025 as The Fall of Ultraman. The one-shot will be written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, the duo behind Ultraman's Marvel journey since the beginning, and drawn by artist Davide Tinto, returning after his work on Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven. Made in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, it's fair to say that the series hasn't exactly set the direct market of comic book stores on fire, but Marvel has other distribution channels in mind, both in the US and abroad. Marvel's venture into the Ultraman mythos began in 2020's The Rise of Ultraman, which delivered are imagining of the pop culture icon's classic origin. Ultraman's Marvel adventures continued in The Trials of Ultraman, Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven, and last year's Ultraman X the Avengers, where Japan's greatest super hero finally crossed over with the heroes of the Marvel Universe. And now it's the end…

THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN #1

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Art by DAVIDE TINTO

Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 2/11

Together, they've crossed dimensions, unfurled conspiracies, tangled with giant Kaiju, and saved civilizations. But now, Ultraman and his team are given an unexpected glimpse at the path ahead – and that path leads unavoidably to the loss of our world's greatest hero! What cosmic threat will be Ultraman's undoing? Will the United Science Patrol be redeemed? And will Earth finally be lost to the sinister machinations that have been plaguing it for decades? It's time to find out!

"Our very first version of the initial pitch for The Rise of Ultraman, our first Ultraman limited series, included an outline of how the saga would end," Groom explained. "Now, five years later, that end is here, and it comes bearing the same title as it did in that first outline: THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN. It's bittersweet to be saying goodbye to Shin, Kiki, Dan, and the rest of the Ultra Guard — but we're thankful that we get to give them the send-off they deserve, and give Ultraman a final challenge worthy of both his shining heart and towering stature," he continued. "For the fans who have been with us from Rise to Fall, thank you — we hope you enjoy the finale!"

"It's been one of the great honors of my career to spend the last five years helping bring a new interpretation of Ultraman to Western comic book readers," Higgins shared. "Getting to play even a small part in expanding such a timeless, heroic mythology has meant the world to me. My deepest thanks to C.B. Cebulski, Tom Brevoort, Jeff Gomez, Danny Simon, Kei Minamitani and everyone at Tsuburaya Productions, at Tsuburaya Productions, and the incredible artists who brought these stories to life. And most of all, to my partner through every step of this journey, Mat Groom — without him, there simply wouldn't be a series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!