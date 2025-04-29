Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ms marvel, nyx

The Final Issue Of NYX Drops A Bombshell On Ms Marvel (Spoilers)

The Final Issue of NYX #10 drops a bombshell on Ms Marvel tomorrow ahead of the Giant-Size X-Men one-shots (Spoilers)

The final issue of NYX will be published tomorrow, ending the post-Krakoan run of the New York X-Men-related series with issue 10 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Francesco Mortarino. We hardly knew you. But it will set up Ms Marvel's upcoming Giant-Size X-Men series of one-shots, sending her back in time through mutant history in the Marvel Universe. Because first, Kamala Khan has to deal with her family, who, unlike those in the MCU, don't know who she is…

Well, maybe it's time to do something about that, starting with Coucin Bilal. Who has quite extreme views on the whole mutant situation.

She doesn't even need to remove her mask (well, there is a different one coming). All it needs is a look, and maybe a withdrawal of a little everyday embiggening. How does it go down?

I mean, yeah, if you were looking for parallels between mutantism and sexuality or gender identity, it's probably right here. And it's enough for Ms Marvel to… well, stop.

It probably means that crash course on mutantism and the struggle couldn't come along at a better time… NYX #10 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Francesco Mortarino is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

NYX #10

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

THE CITY THAT WALKS LIKE… A SPINELESS ONE?!

• With MOJO a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), and everything they've built at risk of crumbling to pieces, it's time for the mutant community of New York City to rise up and fight!

• It's going to take everything they've got – and every power they can muster – to stand against Mojo! But taking down an interdimensional enemy channeling the power of the city is no easy feat…and not everyone will emerge unscathed!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SRP: $3.99

